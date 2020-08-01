Here are top contenders to be Biden's VP

Joe Biden Joe BidenHillicon Valley: Three arrested in Twitter hack | Trump pushes to break up TikTok | House approves 0M for election security Wisconsin Republicans raise questions about death of Black Trump supporter Trump holds mini-rally at Florida airport MORE will make the all-important decision about who will be his vice presidential candidate in the coming days.

A former vice president himself, Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has committed to selecting a woman as his running mate, and a number of high-profile public figures are seen as the top contenders.

While he is expected to make a decision next week, Biden is unlikely to publicly announce whom he is selecting until the second week of August, according to a source familiar with the process.

Still, as the decision nears, here’s a look at who Biden is considering and why.

Kamala Harris

The California senator has long been seen as the top contender to be Biden's running mate. Harris would be the first Black woman and first Indian American woman to have such a position on a ticket, which would make her a historic choice.

Most Democrats also see Harris as a safe choice; someone who would be ready to serve as president and who would meet calls for this Democratic ticket to represent the party's diversity.

At the same time, there are some reasons why Biden might not pick her.

For starters, she and Biden clashed memorably on the debate stage last summer, and there have been recent reports that some in Biden's orbit may be holding a grudge.

Last week, it was reported that former Sen. Chris Dodd, who is a part of Biden’s vice presidential search committee, was taken aback by Harris’s response when asked why she chose to launch an attack on Biden in the debate.

“She laughed and said, ‘that’s politics.’ She had no remorse,” Dodd said, according to Politico.

But a Biden ally said the former vice president quickly moved on from the ambush after the debate, and that the comments won’t influence his decision making.

Elizabeth Warren

Biden has spoken to the Massachusetts senator a handful of times in recent months because he has wanted to incorporate some of her policy ideas. Biden, for example, received some help from Warren when it came time to put together a hefty economic proposal which he has unveiled in recent weeks.

“It’s a testament to Warren’s attention to detail and her savviness on policy,” one Biden ally said.

Warren has made it known in no uncertain terms that she wants the Veep job. “Yes,” she told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowJuan Williams: We must not become numb to Trump's abnormality Mary Trump claims she's heard Trump use racist, anti-Semitic slurs: He's 'virulently racist' Susan Rice sees stock rise in Biden VP race MORE without hesitation when the host asked her if she would accept an offer from Biden.

At the same time, some Democrats are skeptical that Biden would pick Warren. With a big lead in some of the polls, they say choosing the senator would be too risky. And on the heels of the protests on racial equality, they say Biden should select a woman of color.

Susan Rice

The former national security adviser checks all the boxes on Biden's wish list for his running mate. Those around the former vice president say Rice is a logical choice for Biden mostly because he worked so closely alongside her as vice president and he has said he prefers a running mate who is “simpatico with me.”

“When he says he wants someone ready to be president on Day 1, she fits the bill,” the Biden ally said.

Some Democrats worry that a Rice pick could reignite the Republican talking points on the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. In 2012, Rice appeared on several Sunday talk shows, saying the attack on the consulate was the result of a protest that turned violent instead of a planned terrorist attack. The administration later concluded it was a terrorist attack.

Democrats also fear that the fact Rice has never run for elected office could be a flaw, particularly in a political climate where anything goes.

Karen Bass

The California congresswoman’s stock rose with Team Biden in recent weeks during the final stages of the search, with various members of Congress including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Unemployment benefits to expire as coronavirus talks deadlock | Meadows, Pelosi trade criticism on stalled stimulus talks | Coronavirus recession hits Social Security, Medicare, highway funding Pelosi: Trump trying 'to suppress the vote' with attacks on mail-in ballots Pelosi defends cannabis in coronavirus response: 'This is a therapy' MORE (D-Calif.) vouching for her.

Biden allies think Bass, who leads the Congressional Black Caucus, has gained favor internally because she is largely seen as a well-liked congresswoman who could be a no-drama, no-risk selection for Biden.

On Friday, the Sacramento Bee published an unsigned editorial asking Biden to pick Bass over Harris.

“If Biden chooses a California VP, he likely won't pick Karen Bass,” the board wrote. “Clearly, however, the community activist whose passion for service led others to draft her into electoral politics is the better choice.”

The big question surrounding Bass is whether she is ready for the position.

“The jump from being a member of Congress to being the vice president and maybe president is a big leap,” another Biden ally said.

Tammy Duckworth

The junior senator from Illinois earned a spot on Biden’s short list because she embodies American patriotism, something near and dear to Biden.

The veteran who lost both legs in the Iraq war and received the Purple Heart, got to know Biden and his wife, Jill, when she worked as an assistant secretary in the Department of Veteran Affairs. Both Bidens became involved in issues and policies concerning veterans.

She was also named the most effective first term Democratic senator in the 115th Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking, a partnership between Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia.

But some Biden allies cast some doubts about her strength on economic issues, which is and will continue to be one of the central issues with the nation facing record high unemployment.