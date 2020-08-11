Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips wins primary

Rep. Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsLeaders call for civility after GOP lawmaker's verbal attack on Ocasio-Cortez House seeks ways to honor John Lewis Cook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats MORE won the Democratic primary in Minnesota’s 3rd District on Tuesday as he looks to clinch a second term in November.

The first-term Democrat won with 91 percent of the vote after 96 percent of precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press. He beat out Democratic rival Cole Young.

Phillips defeated then-Rep. Erik Paulsen Erik Philip PaulsenPass USMCA Coalition drops stance on passing USMCA Two swing-district Democrats raise impeachment calls after whistleblower reports Hopes dim for passage of Trump trade deal MORE (R-Minn.) by more than 11 points to flip the seat for Democrats.

The incumbent lawmaker will face off against health care executive Kendall Qualls, who easily won the GOP primary on Tuesday.