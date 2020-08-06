Marilyn Strickland advances from Washington primary to replace Rep. Denny Heck

Former Tacoma, Wash., Mayor Marilyn Strickland (D) advanced from the state’s House primary in the 10th District this week and will head to the general election in the race to replace Rep. Denny Heck Dennis (Denny) Lynn HeckExclusive: Guccifer 2.0 hacked memos expand on Pennsylvania House races Heck enjoys second political wind Incoming lawmaker feeling a bit overwhelmed MORE (D).

Strickland advanced with over 21 percent of the vote after more than half of precincts had reported in the 19-candidate primary, according to The Associated Press.

Washington holds so-called jungle primaries in which candidates from any party can compete, and the top two go on to face each other in the election in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second candidate has not yet been determined, with several other candidates in the double digits, according to tallies on Thursday.

If elected, Strickland would be the first African American representative from Washington.

The winner in November will replace Heck, who is running for lieutenant governor.

— Rebecca Klar contributed.