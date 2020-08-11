Minnesota Rep. Betty McCollum wins primary 

Rep. Betty McCollum Betty Louise McCollumDemocrats target Confederate monuments in spending bill OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House Democrats chart course to 'solving the climate crisis' by 2050 | Commerce Department led 'flawed process' on Sharpiegate, watchdog finds | EPA to end policy suspending pollution monitoring by end of summer EPA to end policy suspending pollution monitoring by end of summer MORE won the Democratic primary in Minnesota's 4th District on Tuesday as she looks to win an 11th term in November.

McCollum won with 84 percent of the vote after nearly a third of precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press.

She defeated four Democratic challengers in the primary.

Republicans Gene Rechtzigel and Sia Lo were competing for the GOP nomination and were separated by a little over 4 points with 32 percent of precincts reporting.