Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer wins primary

Rep. Tom Emmer won the Republican primary in Minnesota's 6th District on Tuesday, leaving him well placed to clinch a fourth term in the safe red district.

Emmer won with 87 percent of the vote after 71 percent of precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press, prevailing over Republican rival Patrick Munro.

In November, Emmer will run against the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's Tawnja Zahradka, who did not face opposition in her primary.