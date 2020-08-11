Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber glides to victory in GOP primary

Rep. Pete Stauber Peter (Pete) Allen StauberOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA rule extends life of toxic coal ash ponds | Flint class action suit against Mich. officials can proceed, court rules | Senate Democrats introduce environmental justice bill House GOP Steering Committee selects four members for new committee positions Parties collide over police reform MORE easily won the Republican primary in Minnesota’s 8th District on Tuesday as he looks to clinch a second term in November.

Stauber won with 94 percent of the vote after nearly a third of precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press. He prevailed over Republican Harry Welty, who also ran for the seat in 2018.

Stauber will face off in November against diabetes advocate and former Baxter, Minn. city council member Quinn Nystrom, who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary.

In 2018, Stauber flipped the seat after defeating Democratic rival Joe Radinovich by over 5 points for the seat held by former Rep. Rick Nolan Richard (Rick) Michael NolanHold off on anti-mining hysteria until the facts are in Minnesota New Members 2019 Republicans pick up seat in Minnesota’s ‘Iron range’ MORE (D).

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan political handicapper, rates the race “likely Republican.”