Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind wins primary

Rep. Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindDemocrats exit briefing saying they fear elections under foreign threat Bottom line Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill MORE won the Democratic primary in Wisconsin’s 3rd District on Tuesday as he looks to clinch a 13th term in November.

Kind won with 81 percent of the vote after 64 percent of precincts had reported, according to The Associated Press, defeating progressive challenger Mark Neumann in the primary.

He will face Republican Derrick Van Orden in November. Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, won with roughly two-thirds of the vote with 65 percent of precincts reporting.

Nonpartisan political handicapper The Cook Political Report rates the race as “Likely Democratic.”

Updated: 11:10 p.m.