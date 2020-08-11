Scott Fitzgerald wins Wisconsin GOP primary to replace Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner

Wisconsin state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald won the Republican primary in the 5th District on Tuesday, leaving him well placed to replace retiring Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner Frank (Jim) James SensenbrennerHillicon Valley: House panel grills tech CEOs during much anticipated antitrust hearing | TikTok to make code public as it pushes back against 'misinformation' | House Intel panel expands access to foreign disinformation evidence Five takeaways as panel grills tech CEOs Jordan confronts tech CEOs over claims of anti-conservative bias MORE (R) in November in the deep red district.

Fitzgerald won with 78 percent of the vote with 82 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press. He defeated Republican rival Clifford DeTemple in the primary, hailing it as a "decisive victory."

"We're looking forward to carrying this positive momentum into victory in November, and helping to win Wisconsin for President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges 'we will not cut corners' on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE,” he said in a statement.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseRepublicans fear disaster in November Gaetz set to endorse primary opponent of fellow Florida GOP lawmaker Hillicon Valley: Trump backs potential Microsoft, TikTok deal, sets September deadline | House Republicans request classified TikTok briefing | Facebook labels manipulated Pelosi video MORE (R-La.) tweeted his support for Fitzgerald after his victory, calling him a “battle-tested Conservative ready to bring his experience to Washington and deliver on President Trump’s agenda.”

Fitzgerald will face Democratic candidate Tom Palzewicz in November. Palzewicz lost to Sensenbrenner by more than 20 points in 2018. Sensenbrenner is retiring after more than four decades in Congress.