Vermont Gov. Phil Scott wins primary

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) won the Republican primary on Tuesday and will be favored to clinch a third term in November.

The moderate Republican won the GOP primary with around 74 percent of the vote, with nearly 30 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

Scott easily defeated four Republican candidates, with farmer and attorney John Klar coming the closest with 22 percent of the vote.

The incumbent governor will face off against Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, who beat out three other Democrats in a primary Tuesday.

The Green Mountain State has voted reliably blue in presidential contests in recent elections, but the governor’s seat has flip-flopped between parties.

Scott has remained popular in the state and his response to the coronavirus outbreak has garnered support from Vermont residents.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as "Likely Republican."

Updated: 9:18 p.m.