Peter Meijer wins GOP primary in Amash's Michigan district

Republican Peter Meijer won his party's primary in Michigan’s 3rd District in the race to replace outgoing Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashAmash confirms he won't seek reelection Democrats fear US already lost COVID-19 battle Michigan candidate's daughter urges people not to vote for him in viral tweet MORE (I).

Meijer, a veteran and member of the family that owns the Meijer supermarket chain, dispatched with a crowded field of Republicans who are chomping at the bit to run for the GOP-leaning Grand Rapids-area seat.

The district had already begun attracting GOP candidates when Amash defected from the Republican Party to become an Independent before ultimately declining to run for reelection.

Meijer will face off against Democrat Hillary Scholten, an attorney who served in the Obama administration and ran unopposed in her primary.

“As a mom, a person of faith, and a proud Michigander who has dedicated her life to giving back to her community, Hillary is the kind of independent-minded leader West Michiganders can trust to represent their values in Congress,” said Wellesley Daniel, Scholten's campaign manager.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean” Republican.”