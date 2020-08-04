Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wins GOP primary

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) won his state's GOP gubernatorial primary on Tuesday as he runs for his first full term.

Parson was garnering more than 78 percent of the vote in early primary results when the race was called by The Associated Press.

He assumed office in 2018 following the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens (R), with whom he served as lieutenant governor.

"Thank you, Missouri! Incredible support and a big win tonight! Together, we will protect the American Dream and move Missouri forward with common sense, faith, honor, and integrity," Parson tweeted after his victory.

Parson will face off against Democrat Nicole Galloway, who currently serves as Missouri's state auditor. Galloway handily won her primary with about 89 percent of the vote, with 5 percent of precincts reporting.

Missouri voted for Greitens by just over 5 points in 2016, and the gubernatorial race there is rated as “likely” Republican by The Cook Political Report.