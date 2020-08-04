Inslee, GOP's Culp advance in Washington governor's race

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeGovernors call for Trump to extend funding for National Guard coronavirus response Washington state officials confirm federal officers leaving Seattle Democratic lawmakers launch 'Mean Girls'-inspired initiative to promote face masks MORE (D) and Republican Loren Culp advanced in the state’s all-party gubernatorial primary Tuesday, kicking off the general election campaign.

Inslee came out on top of a crowded field of candidates in the state's "jungle primary," which sends the top-two vote-getters to the general election on Nov. 3 regardless of their party affiliation.

The incumbent governor, who is seeking a third term, drew more than 50 percent of the vote while Culp, a small-town police chief, was running in second at about 17 percent, according to The Associated Press.

Inslee won his second term in 2016 by about 8 points, and his race is rated as “solid” Democrat by The Cook Political Report.