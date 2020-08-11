Tina Smith wins Democratic Senate primary in Minnesota

Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithSenate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Cook Political Report shifts several Senate races toward Democrats On The Money: GOP mulls short-term unemployment extension | White House, Senate GOP strike deal on B for coronavirus testing MORE won the Democratic Senate primary in Minnesota on Tuesday as she seeks a full term in November.

Smith defeated four other Democrats who put up minimal competition and will be the heavy favorite in November in a race The Cook Political Report rates as “solid” Democrat.

The incumbent senator was declared the winner with more than 86 percent of the vote with 13 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

She will face former Rep. Jason Lewis Jason Mark LewisTwo swing-district Democrats raise impeachment calls after whistleblower reports GOP Senate candidate said Republicans have 'dual loyalties' to Israel The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch MORE (R-Minn.) in the general election. Lewis defeated four other Republicans in the GOP primary on Tuesday, capturing more than 83 percent of the vote.

Smith, Minnesota’s former lieutenant governor, was appointed to her seat in 2018 after former Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenCNN publishes first Al Franken op-ed since resignation Political world mourns loss of comedian Jerry Stiller Maher to Tara Reade on timing of sexual assault allegation: 'Why wait until Biden is our only hope?' MORE (D) resigned in scandal. Later that year, she won the special election to finish his term.

Smith thanked supporters on Tuesday in a video posted to Twitter: