Texas governor skipping Republican convention

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will not attend the scaled-back Republican National Convention in North Carolina, he said in a letter to GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielRNC chairwoman: Quarantines in Democratic-led states made GOP Florida convention impossible Sinking Trump seeks to squash GOP dissent Trump cancels GOP convention plans in Jacksonville MORE.

"It was an honor being selected to serve as Chair of the Texas Delegation for the 2020 Republican National Convention," Abbott wrote in a letter dated Friday and obtained by the Dallas Morning News. "However, as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, my top priority remains focused on protecting the health and safety of Texans."

“As such, my duties as governor will not permit me to attend the convention session in Charlotte,” he added.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), chairman of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump nomination to be held in private: report Graham defends Trump on TikTok, backs Microsoft purchase Federal appeals court rejects Stormy Daniels libel case against Trump MORE’s Texas reelection campaign, will lead the state's Republican delegation, Abbott said.

Patrick, he wrote, “was elected by the Texas delegates to be vice chair of the delegation, and as acting chair, he will represent Texas well.”

While Texas typically sends more than 150 delegates to the Republican convention, the party will limit on-site delegates to six to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus. The rest of the on-site delegation includes state GOP Chair Allen West, Republican National Committee members Toni Anne Dashiell and Robin Armstrong, El Paso County GOP Chair Adolpho Telles, and state Republican Executive Committee member Deon Starnes, according to the newspaper.

Trump announced the convention would be moved to Jacksonville, Fla., after disagreements with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) about social-distancing measures at the event. In late July, however, Trump announced the Florida events would be cancelled, saying he would accept the party nomination in Charlotte.

“I’ll be in North Carolina and that’s a very big deal because we have a lot of the delegates there and that will be a nomination process, and that’s essentially where the nomination, where it’s formalized,” Trump told Raleigh-based WRAL News last week.