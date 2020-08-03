The Hill's Campaign Report: What to watch for in Tuesday's primaries

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

LEADING THE DAY:

Five states will hold primaries on Tuesday night, with the biggest showdowns taking place in Michigan and Kansas.

In Michigan, first-term Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibTrump holds mini-rally at Florida airport Tlaib opens up about why she hasn't endorsed Biden yet On The Money: Congress set for brawl as unemployment cliff looms | Wave of evictions could be coming for nation's renters | House approves 9.5B spending package MORE (D) is set for a rematch against former Rep. Brenda Jones (D), who beat Tlaib in a special primary election in 2018 to fill the remaining months of former Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersLocal reparations initiatives can lead to national policy remedying racial injustice Former impeachment managers clash over surveillance bill VA could lead way for nation on lower drug pricing MORE' term, but lost to Tlaib in a regular six-way primary held that same day that determined who would be the party's nominee in November 2018.

Tlaib heads into Tuesday with several key advantages; she has far outraised Jones and what little polling there is in the primary shows Tlaib in the lead. But one factor that may work to Jones’s advantage is absentee balloting. Jones beat Tlaib in the absentee vote in 2018, and a surge in ballots this year could make a difference.

In Kansas, Rep. Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallGOP scrambles to fend off Kobach in Kansas primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Campaigns prepare for homestretch run to Election Day The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden, Obama reunite for socially distanced conversation MORE (R) and former state Secretary of State Kris Kobach will go head-to-head in the race for the GOP nomination to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsGOP scrambles to fend off Kobach in Kansas primary Senate GOP opens door to smaller coronavirus deal as talks lag GOP group books ads for Kansas Senate primary MORE (R).

Marshall is the heavy favorite of Republican Senate leaders, who believe that a win for Kobach could cost them a seat in November. But GOP operatives fear that Kobach still has a fighting chance and may be able to eke out a win on Tuesday. Kobach is a divisive figure in Republican circles. He’s a staunch ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpOklahoma City Thunder players kneel during anthem despite threat from GOP state lawmaker Microsoft moving forward with talks to buy TikTok after conversation with Trump Controversial Trump nominee placed in senior role after nomination hearing canceled MORE, though he has a penchant for controversy. And his loss to Democrat Laura Kelly in Kansas’s 2018 gubernatorial race combined with lackluster fundraising efforts have rattled many Republicans.

Democrats have largely rallied behind the candidacy of state Sen. Barbara Bollier, who’s the heavy favorite to win her primary on Tuesday. Regardless of who emerges on the GOP side, Bollier will begin with a big cash advantage. Her most recent Federal Election Commission filing shows her with more than $4 million in cash on hand. Marshall, by comparison, reported a little more than $1 million in the bank, while Kobach had just over $136,000.

In other primaries to watch, former astronaut Mark Kelly is expected to glide to the Democratic Senate nomination in Arizona, while Rep. Steve Watkins Steven (Steve) Charles WatkinsHouse GOP Steering Committee selects four members for new committee positions GOP rep: Wrong address on voter registration form 'a mistake, not a felony' GOP lawmaker steps down from committees following voter fraud charges MORE (R-Kansas), who is facing criminal charges related to voter fraud, is fighting for his political life in the Republican primary in Kansas’s 2nd District.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein Obama2020 Democratic Party platform endorses Trump's NASA moon program Davis: My recommendation for vice president on Biden ticket Statehood for Puerto Rico and the obstruction of justice MORE rolled out his list of 2020 endorsements on Monday. “I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats. Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top,” Obama said in an announcement published on Medium. The Hill’s Rebecca Klar has more.

Trump’s reelection campaign announced on Monday it was rolling out television ads in the crucial swing states of North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Arizona on local broadcast and cable outlets, as well as on Spanish language channels. The Hill’s Rebecca Klar reports. The president’s reelection campaign also released a new ad which equated progressive politics in the U.S. to socialist dictators and politicians in Latin America. The Hill’s Rafael Bernal reports.

Meanwhile, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in an interview with Fox and Friends on Monday that he wants more debates between Trump and Biden, and that he would like them to happen sooner rather than later. Stepien cited early voting, which begins in a number of states before the scheduled debate on September 29. Trump is behind in the polls, which signals why the campaign wants more chances for one-on-one confrontations with Biden. Max Greenwood reports.

POLLS:

YOUR VOICE OHIO- OHIO PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 46%

Trump: 42%

EMERSON COLLEGE – MONTANA PRESIDENTIAL

Trump: 53%

Biden: 42%

EMERSON COLLEGE – MONTANA SENATE

Daines: 50%

Bullock: 44%

PERSPECTIVES:

Brad Bannon: Red flags fly high, but Trump ignores them

Marc Joffe: Biden's tax plan may not add up

Andrew Stein: Democrats' silence on our summer of violence is a tactical blunder

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate