Trump campaign emails supporters encouraging mask-wearing: 'We have nothing to lose'

President Trump Donald John TrumpOklahoma City Thunder players kneel during anthem despite threat from GOP state lawmaker Microsoft moving forward with talks to buy TikTok after conversation with Trump Controversial Trump nominee placed in senior role after nomination hearing canceled MORE’s campaign emailed supporters on Monday encouraging them to wear masks when social distancing is not possible as the president has shifted his tone on the practice over the past few weeks.

The reelection campaign’s email, which is signed by the president, requested Trump’s supporters don face coverings but acknowledged “there has been some confusion surrounding the usage of face masks.”

“I think it’s something we should all try to do when we are not able to be socially distanced from others,” the email reads.

Trump says in the email that he doesn’t “love wearing them either,” but adds “they can possibly help us get back to our American way of life that so many of us rightfully cherished.”

The president has typically avoided wearing a mask in public and defended his decision by saying he doesn’t need to because he and the people around him are tested so regularly.

Trump was seen with a mask for the first time last month when visiting wounded veterans at Walter Reed, months after shutdowns were first ordered in the U.S. He also tweeted out a photo of himself wearing a mask at the hospital two weeks later, calling the action “Patriotic.”

“I recently tweeted that many view wearing a mask as a patriotic act, and there is no one more patriotic than me and you. Why not give it a shot!” the president said in Monday’s email.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear face coverings when they are unable to socially distance in public.

More than 30 states, Washington, D.C., and multiple major cities have instituted mandates requiring residents to wear masks in public.

Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said last week that state and local leaders should order mask wearing in public.

Trump's campaign email comes as both national and swing state polls show him trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Democratic Party platform endorses Trump's NASA moon program Don't let Trump distract us from the real threat of his presidency Abrams: Trump 'doing his best to undermine our confidence' in voting system MORE. Polls have given Trump increasingly negative marks on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks.