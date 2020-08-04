House Democrats target Midwestern GOP seats

The House Democrats’ main campaign arm has reserved almost $1.5 million worth of television air time meant to target three Midwestern Republicans whose seats are suddenly up for grabs in a tumultuous political climate.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Tuesday laid down advertising reservations that will take aim at Reps. Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisHillicon Valley: Trump backs potential Microsoft, TikTok deal, sets September deadline | House Republicans request classified TikTok briefing | Facebook labels manipulated Pelosi video House Republicans introduce legislation to give states 0 million for elections GOP lawmakers comply with Pelosi's mask mandate for House floor MORE (R-Ill.), Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerAdministration is leading the way in empowering women and girls SEC's Clayton demurs on firing of Manhattan US attorney he would replace Trump, GOP go all-in on anti-China strategy MORE (R-Mo.) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.), three incumbents who represent districts President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE won in 2016.

The committee will also reserve $716,000 in airtime in Oklahoma City, where freshman Rep. Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornModerate House Democrats introduce bill aimed at stopping China from exploiting coronavirus pandemic House panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate Terry Neese, Stephanie Bice head to Oklahoma GOP runoff MORE (D-Okla.) is seeking a second term after notching one of the most surprising wins of the 2018 midterm elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In total, the DCCC is reserving almost $2.2 million in airtime in the four districts. The new money is on top of almost $24 million the party has already spread across 21 media markets throughout the country.

Democrats are likely to spend most of their money defending the freshmen who handed them the majority in 2018, in districts ranging from Charleston and Atlanta to southern New Mexico and rural parts of Iowa and Maine.

But the party is also preparing to spend against vulnerable Republican incumbents who represent suburban districts in parts of Texas and Phoenix’s Valley of the Sun.

Their counterparts at the National Republican Congressional Committee have plopped down $23.5 million in initial advertising buys. The GOP plans to spend heavily on behalf of ex-Rep. David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoDemocratic Rep. Cox advances in California primary The 14 other key races to watch on Super Tuesday The biggest political upsets of the decade MORE (R-Calif.), who is running to win back his old seat in the Inland Empire, and ex-Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), running for her seat around Binghampton and Syracuse.

Republicans will drop big bucks on Iowa, where Reps. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneDemocrats go big on diversity with new House recruits Prioritizing access to care: Keeping telehealth options for all Americans Democrats gain lead in three of Iowa's four House districts: poll MORE (D) and Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerObama announces first wave of 2020 endorsements Iowa GOP House candidate pulls multiple sections from website amid plagiarism accusations Finkenauer condemns Iowa GOP for sharing image of zipper over her mouth: 'They cannot silence me' MORE (D) are running for second terms and where Rep. Dave Loebsack David (Dave) Wayne LoebsackThe Hill's Campaign Report: Physician candidates lean on medical experience amid coronavirus campaigning Doctors boost Democrats' hopes to keep House Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks to face Democrat Rita Hart in open House race in Iowa MORE (D) is retiring. The GOP has also reserved airtime in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Houston, Richmond, Albuquerque and Charleston, S.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Democratic targets show what the DCCC says is an expanding map, one that gives them a chance to build on the majority they won in the 2018 midterms.

Davis, who represents a downstate Illinois district that stretches from the northern and eastern suburbs of St. Louis north into Bloomington and Champaign, only narrowly survived the 2018 wave. He beat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D) by just over 2,000 votes that year.

This year, Dirksen Londrigan is back; through the end of June she held an almost $400,000 cash on hand advantage over Davis.

Wagner will face state Sen. Jill Schupp (D) in a suburban St. Louis district that favored Trump by ten points in 2016. Democrats have made noise about challenging Wagner in previous cycles, and her Democratic rival came within a surprisingly close 4 percentage points of winning in the midterm wave.

At the beginning of the month, Wagner held more than $3.1 million in cash. Schupp outraised the incumbent in the preceding three months, though she ended with about half the money on hand that Wagner held, $1.5 million.

Bacon faces his third consecutive difficult election. He beat then-Rep. Brad Ashford John (Brad) Bradley AshfordTight race brewing in Nebraska House contest: internal poll Nebraska Democrat Kara Eastman wins House primary to take on Don Bacon Lobbying world MORE (D) in 2016, when Trump carried the Omaha-based district by a little more than 2 percentage points, and he survived a tough challenge from progressive activist Kara Eastman (D) in 2018.

Eastman, seeking a rematch, pulled in about $200,000 more than Bacon in the last quarter. Bacon ended June with $1 million in the bank, while Eastman held $404,000 in reserve.

In Oklahoma, Horn will face the winner of a late August 25 primary between state Sen. Stephanie Bice (R) and businesswoman Terry Neese (R). Horn ousted Rep. Steve Russell Steven (Steve) Dane RussellTerry Neese, Stephanie Bice head to Oklahoma GOP runoff Kendra Horn wins Democratic House primary in Oklahoma Bloomberg builds momentum on Capitol Hill with new endorsements MORE (R) in an upset few saw coming, and her Oklahoma City-based district once appeared to be among the GOP’s best pickup chances.

Bice and Neese are spending heavily vying for the right to challenge Horn in November, and the eventual winner is expected to be nearly broke by the time the votes are counted. Neese has already put about $450,000 of her own money into the race. Horn has stockpiled a whopping $2.6 million in cash for the final sprint.

The NRCC has reserved $725,000 against Horn, a sign they do not want to let her get comfortable in her district.