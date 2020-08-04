Senate Democrats prepare seven-figure spending spree in Texas

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is set to make its first major investment in the general election fight between M.J. Hegar and Sen. John Cornyn John CornynThis week: Negotiators hunt for coronavirus deal as August break looms Frustration builds as negotiators struggle to reach COVID-19 deal Chamber of Commerce endorses Ernst for reelection MORE (R-Texas) in Texas.

The seven-figure coordinated investment from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) includes spending on television advertising, polling, field organizing and data operations, the group announced on Tuesday.

The new spending was first reported on Tuesday by Politico.

It comes on the heels of an internal poll from the DSCC showing Cornyn and Hegar running neck-and-neck in the Texas Senate race, with the GOP incumbent garnering 43 percent of the vote to Hegar’s 42 percent. Another 15 percent of those surveyed were undecided.

Democrats have grown increasingly confident about their chances in Texas this year, especially as polling shows a tight race between President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign emails supporters encouraging mask-wearing: 'We have nothing to lose' Cuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Democrats want Biden to debate Trump despite risks MORE in the state.

Biden’s campaign has already made moves in Texas, airing its first general election TV ads in the state last month. The campaign also announced a wave of new hires in Texas on Monday and rolled out digital ads to mark the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting in El Paso.

Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1988. The last Democrat to win a presidential contest there was former President Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterBiden up 4 points in North Carolina, 1 point in Georgia: poll Ex-presidents honor Lewis's contributions to nation at funeral Jimmy Carter honors John Lewis: His contributions 'will continue to be an inspiration for generations to come' MORE in 1976.

The state has become a prime target for Democrats in recent years, however, given its rapidly changing demographics and the nationwide defection of suburban voters from the Republican Party. In 2018, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) came within 3 points of ousting Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOn The Trail: The first signs of a post-Trump GOP Trump tests GOP loyalty with election tweet and stimulus strategy Republicans dismiss Trump proposal to delay election MORE (R-Texas) in perhaps the closest watched Senate race of that cycle.

This year, Democrats are trying to recreate their 2018 momentum in Texas. Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot, emerged as the party’s nominee after a run-off primary last month and has begun the process of consolidating Democratic support.

Republicans believe that Cornyn still has the advantage in the race, pointing to his wide financial advantage over Hegar and other recent polls showing him ahead by significant margins. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as likely Republican.