Biden rolls out plan to empower Latino community

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign emails supporters encouraging mask-wearing: 'We have nothing to lose' Cuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Democrats want Biden to debate Trump despite risks MORE's presidential campaign on Tuesday rolled out his plan to empower Latino communities in the U.S. as President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE's campaign also attempts to appeal to the population.

The plan is comprised of a number of key pillars including investing in Latinos' economic mobility, working to end racial disparities through investments, expanding quality education, combating hate crimes and gun violence, as well as "securing" American values as "a nation of immigrants."

As a part of the plan, the former vice president pledged to work to build a Smithsonian National American Latino Museum, as well as to form a diverse Cabinet that is reflective of the country's population.

Biden's campaign lashed out at Trump in the release of the plan, pointing to what it called an "assault on Latino dignity."

The plan's release comes one day after the Trump campaign rolled out a new Spanish-language digital ad that equates progressive politics in the U.S. to socialist dictators and politicians in Latin America.

In the press release for the spot, the Trump campaign referred to the Biden campaign as "anti-Hispanic" for its public safety, tax and educational policies, adding that the former vice president would return "to a failed U.S.-Cuba policy that enables the Castro regime to prop-up the dictatorship in Venezuela and Marxist guerrillas that terrorize Latinos in Colombia and other countries."

Trump's messaging could appeal to some communities in Florida, which is home to a large Cuban American community, as well as immigrants from Nicaragua and Venezuela.

However, recent polling shows Trump trailing Biden with Latinos. Sixty-three percent of Latinos said they backed Biden, while 30 percent said the same about Trump, according to a new poll from the University of California Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies. The same survey showed that 15 percent of Latinos who primarily spoke Spanish said they were undecided.

Many in the Latino community have long spoken out against a number of Trump's policies, including his proposed border wall with Mexico and plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.