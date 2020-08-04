Susan Rice says she could handle pandemic response: 'I understand what disease can do'

Former White House national security adviser Susan Rice, a contender to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign emails supporters encouraging mask-wearing: 'We have nothing to lose' Cuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Democrats want Biden to debate Trump despite risks MORE's running mate, said Tuesday that her diplomatic experience qualified her to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I understand what disease can do. I understand deeply the economic repercussions for Americans who are suffering enormously and how that suffering has disproportionately affected communities of color in this country, particularly African Americans and Latinos," Rice said on "CBS This Morning."

"So we have an enormous amount of work to do to come together, to tackle these challenges far more effectively and with a collective sense of purpose than what we have seen under Donald Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE's leadership,” she added.

Rice served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 and as national security adviser to former President Obama from 2013 to 2017. During that period, the U.S. was responding to the H1N1 pandemic, the Zika virus and the 2014 Ebola outbreak in western Africa.

"What I would bring [as vice president] is almost 20 years of deep experience at the senior most ranks of the executive branch, getting things done for the American people, wrestling with crises and dealing with the solutions we need," Rice told CBS.

"So that's my background as national security adviser and many other roles that I've held and I think that's very important given the nature of the crises a new administration would face from the pandemic to economic recession to our global leadership, which is suffering enormously,” she added.

Biden has pledged to name a woman as his running mate. Rice is one of several names reportedly on his shortlist, along with Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Biden should pick the best person for the job — not the best woman Trump adviser Jason Miller: Biden running mate pick 'his political living will' MORE (D-Calif.), Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthOvernight Defense: Embattled Pentagon policy nominee withdraws, gets appointment to deputy policy job | Marines, sailor killed in California training accident identified | Governors call for extension of funding for Guard's coronavirus response Biden should pick the best person for the job — not the best woman Trump adviser Jason Miller: Biden running mate pick 'his political living will' MORE (D-Ill.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenCuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Democrats want Biden to debate Trump despite risks Overnight Defense: Embattled Pentagon policy nominee withdraws, gets appointment to deputy policy job | Marines, sailor killed in California training accident identified | Governors call for extension of funding for Guard's coronavirus response MORE (D-Mass.), as well as Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassCuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Trump adviser Jason Miller: Biden running mate pick 'his political living will' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association - Biden VP possible next week; Meadows says relief talks 'miles apart' MORE (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Rice told CBS she would “wholeheartedly” support any Democratic ticket.

"I will raise money, I will do the 21st century equivalent of licking envelopes. I'll serve in whatever capacity that Vice President Biden thinks I can best serve," she said.