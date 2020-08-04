NRCC poll finds McBath ahead of Handel in Georgia

A new internal poll from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) shows incumbent Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathWhat factors will shape Big Tech regulation? Apple posts blowout third quarter Five takeaways as panel grills tech CEOs MORE (D-Ga.) with a narrow lead over former Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelPPP poll finds Biden leading in Georgia Jon Ossoff to challenge David Perdue after winning Georgia Democratic primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Bad polling data is piling up for Trump MORE (R-Ga.) in the race for Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said they backed McBath, while 46 percent voiced their support for Handel, according to a polling memo from the committee.

The same survey also showed McBath with a 41 percent favorable rating and a 28 percent unfavorable rating. Eleven percent said they had no opinion, while 20 percent said they had never heard of the congresswoman.

The district is one of 30 that went for President Trump in the 2016 general election but flipped for Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections. McBath defeated Handel in 2018, winning 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent.

However, Trump's margin of victory in the district was slimmer in 2016 than past GOP presidential candidates. Trump won by 1.5 points, while 2012 GOP nominee Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) won by 23.3 points. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) won by 18.9 points in 2008.

Polling in the race has been scarce, but the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as "lean Democratic," while RealClearPolitics rates the contest a "toss up."

The NRCC poll was conducted July 26-28 among 400 registered voters in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.