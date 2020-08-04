Graham leads Democratic challenger Harrison by 1 point in South Carolina: poll

A new poll of South Carolina voters shows Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamObama announces first wave of 2020 endorsements Trump putting TikTok ban on hold for 45 days: report This week: Negotiators hunt for coronavirus deal as August break looms MORE (R-S.C.) leading his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, by a percentage point, 44 percent to 43 percent.

Graham's slim lead in the Morning Consult survey released Tuesday is within the poll's 4 percentage point margin of error.

Both candidates have the overwhelming support from voters in their respective parties, with 90 percent of Democrats saying they would vote for Harrison and 81 percent of Republicans saying the same of Graham.

Graham has a 4-point lead among independents, 41 percent to Harrison's 37 percent.

The same survey found that President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE leads presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign emails supporters encouraging mask-wearing: 'We have nothing to lose' Cuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Democrats want Biden to debate Trump despite risks MORE by 5 points in the state. Trump had a larger lead among likely Republican voters than Graham, with 92 percent support to Graham's 81 percent.

Biden roughly matched Harrison’s support among likely Democratic voters, with 94 percent for the former vice president and 90 percent for Harrison.

The Morning Consult survey results are in line with an internal Harrison campaign poll released last week that showed the candidates in a statistical tie.

Graham is seeking a third Senate term for a seat The Cook Political Report rates as “likely" Republican.

But Harrison out-raised Graham in the second quarter, bringing in $13.9 million compared to Graham’s $8.4 million.

Harrison was also among the Democratic candidates endorsed by former President Obama on Monday.

Morning Consult surveyed 741 likely voters in South Carolina from July 24 to Aug. 2.