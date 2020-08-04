Hannity selling 'priority access' to new book as Trump fundraiser

Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Gohmert tests positive; safety fears escalate on Capitol Hill Trump again targets Fox: 'They totally forgot who got them where they are' Trump's too little, too late coronavirus pivot MORE is selling “priority access” to signed copies of his new book, "Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink," to those who donate $75 or more to President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE’s reelection campaign.

According to CNN and HuffPost, the Republican National Committee (RNC) sent an email to supporters on Monday offering them the deal on the book, which is set to be released Tuesday.

"We are only offering this exclusive opportunity to our TOP supporters of the Republican National Committee, like YOU," the email said. "When you get your signed copy, in addition to benefiting the RNC, your contribution will also be helping us fight to re-elect the President and ALL Republicans this November."

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s common for political campaigns to tie book sales to campaign donations, though it’s unusual for a media figure to participate in such fundraising. The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is also selling preorders of his upcoming book through the RNC.

“The RNC regularly uses new books as part of our record-breaking fundraising efforts as we work to deliver victories across the country in November,” an RNC spokesperson told The Hill.

Fox News directed inquiries to Simon & Schuster, the book’s publisher. They did not respond to questions about company policies on fundraising for political campaigns.

Hannity has previously participated in Trump campaign events despite network policies, CNN reported.

In 2018 he participated in an onstage event with Trump, leading to internal controversy within Fox News. A network spokesperson told CNN at the time that it "does not condone any talent participating in campaign events."

Updated at 1 p.m.