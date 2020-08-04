The Hill's Campaign Report: Even the Post Office is political now | Primary action tonight | Super PACS at war

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley.

LEADING THE DAY: Even the Post Office is political now

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE and Democrats alike are worried about the U.S. Postal Service, a financially strapped part of the government that may have to handle a mountain of mail-in ballots this fall because of the coronavirus crisis.

If your head is spinning from developments over the past 24 hours, here’s a brief recap:

Those troubles are piled on top of the Postal Service’s struggles to deal with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and financial pressures from years of running in the red.

The nightmare scenario for everyone is an election that is not settled on Nov. 3 due to mail vote counting delays. Many are worried that ballots that are late, missing or disqualified for small irregularities will lead to lawsuits and questions about the integrity of the elections. — Jonathan Easley

Speaking of elections…

Voters are headed to the polls for primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Washington tonight.

Republicans are desperate to see Rep. Robert Marshall defeat former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in the GOP Senate primary. They fear the conservative firebrand Kobach could fumble away a seat the GOP should win.

In Michigan, prominent “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibThe Hill's Campaign Report: What to watch for in Tuesday's primaries 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib faces strong primary challenger Trump holds mini-rally at Florida airport MORE (D-Minn.) faces a strong challenge from former Rep. Brenda Jones (D-Mich.), who nearly defeated her in 2016. And Rep. William Lacy Clay William (Lacy) Lacy ClayGrim: Past voting record could make August primary tough for Missouri Rep Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush on running for Congress: 'We have to have progressive change' GOP House candidate publishes 23-page report claiming George Floyd death was deepfake video MORE (D-Mo.) has his work cut out for him in beating back a challenge from a progressive backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Trump Spanish-language ad equates progressives, socialists Biden's tax plan may not add up MORE (I-Vt.).

Max Greenwood and Julia Manchester have your primer. Check back at The Hill all night for updates.

Got a question on timing? Here's when the polls close:

Arizona (10 p.m. EDT)

Michigan (8 p.m. EDT)

Missouri (8 p.m. EDT)

Kansas (8 p.m. EDT)

Washington State (Ballots due by 11 p.m. EDT

SUPER PAC WARS:

Outside groups are flooding the airwaves in the battleground states with 91 days to go before Election Day. Here’s what swing state voters will watch on tv this week:

American Bridge 21st Century, a top Democratic super PAC, is going on the air in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin with an ad featuring a special education teacher who says she voted for Trump in 2016.

“Trump has made going back to school a political issue rather than a health issue,” the woman says in the ad. “The president needs to understand this country is not about him.”

That ad is part of a $25 million ad campaign by American Bridge aimed at giving a “permission structure” to former Trump voters to cross the aisle and support presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign emails supporters encouraging mask-wearing: 'We have nothing to lose' Cuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Democrats want Biden to debate Trump despite risks MORE.

America First Action PAC, the largest outside group supporting Trump’s reelection, is going negative against Biden in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

In Pennsylvania, an ad features a union man accusing Biden of supporting fracking and “crap trade deals.”

“I’m a proud union man, I’m a Democrat and I do not support Joe Biden,” the man says. “I’m sick and tired of being taken for granted.”

In Wisconsin and North Carolina, the ads using Biden's words warn he will raise taxes.

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

Democrats ramp up downballot spending: House Democrats’ campaign arm has reserved nearly $1.5 million in TV air time as they look to go on the offensive in three Midwestern House Districts currently represented by Republicans.

The ad reservations by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) will take aim at Reps. Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisHillicon Valley: Trump backs potential Microsoft, TikTok deal, sets September deadline | House Republicans request classified TikTok briefing | Facebook labels manipulated Pelosi video House Republicans introduce legislation to give states 0 million for elections GOP lawmakers comply with Pelosi's mask mandate for House floor MORE (R-Ill.), Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerAdministration is leading the way in empowering women and girls SEC's Clayton demurs on firing of Manhattan US attorney he would replace Trump, GOP go all-in on anti-China strategy MORE (R-Mo.) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.), all of whom barely survived their reelection bids two years ago despite representing districts that Trump carried in 2016.

The DCCC is also dropping money on air time to defend one of its most vulnerable incumbents, Rep. Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornModerate House Democrats introduce bill aimed at stopping China from exploiting coronavirus pandemic House panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate Terry Neese, Stephanie Bice head to Oklahoma GOP runoff MORE (D-Okla.), an first-term representative from Oklahoma, who won a stunning upset victory in 2018 but faces an uphill battle for a second term this year.

Why it matters:

Democrats are largely playing defense this year after flipping 40 House seats in the 2018 midterm elections and are expected to spend most of their money on protecting the freshmen lawmakers who helped them win a House majority in the first place.

With Trump’s polling numbers sagging and Republican control of the Senate at risk, the new spending suggests that Democrats see an opportunity to expand their House majority.

The Hill’s Reid Wilson has more on the new DCCC spending here.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced a new seven-figure investment in the Texas Senate race between M.J. Hegar and Sen. John Cornyn John CornynThis week: Negotiators hunt for coronavirus deal as August break looms Frustration builds as negotiators struggle to reach COVID-19 deal Chamber of Commerce endorses Ernst for reelection MORE (R-Texas). The new investment includes spending on TV ads, polling, field organizing and data support, and marks the group’s first significant financial commitment in the general election fight for the Lone Star State.

The DSCC didn’t provide an exact figure for the investment. But it comes on the heels of an internal poll showing Cornyn and Hegar running neck-and-neck — 43 percent to 42 percent. Texas hasn’t become as competitive as states like Arizona, Colorado or Maine. But the state is still at the top of Democrats’ wish list, and the new round of spending suggests that they’re willing to put some skin in the game.

The Hill’s Max Greenwood gets into it here.

Markey apologizes to family of unarmed, Black teen amid criticism: Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden's latest plan on racial inequality The Boston Globe endorses Markey in primary against Kennedy OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA effort to boost uranium mining leaves green groups worried about water | DNC climate platform draft calls for net-zero emissions by 2050 | Duckworth introduces safety net bill for coal country MORE (D) offered an apology to the family of D.J. Henry on Monday after he faced criticism from Henry’s father, Danroy, over his response to his son’s death 10 years ago.

The apology came after Danroy Henry accused Markey in a widely circulated video on Twitter of dismissing the family as they sought justice for their son’s death. D.J. Henry died 10 years ago after he was shot by a police officer.

Why it matters:

Julia Manchester has more.

POLLS:

Biden leads Trump by a wide margin in California: A new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll showed Biden leading Trump 67 percent to 28 percent in the Golden State. California is one of the bluest states in the country, but this lead could boost Biden in November. Remember, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump vows challenge to Nevada bill expanding mail-in voting Biden should pick the best person for the job — not the best woman Juan Williams: The Trump Show grows tired MORE won 61.7 percent of the state’s popular vote in 2016, contributing to her national popular vote win.

Graham leads by one point in South Carolina Senate race: Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamObama announces first wave of 2020 endorsements Trump putting TikTok ban on hold for 45 days: report This week: Negotiators hunt for coronavirus deal as August break looms MORE (R ) leads his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison 44 percent to 43 percent, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The poll comes as Democrats see the once tall order of winning back the Senate as more doable three months out from Election Day.

And in the House, a new NRCC poll: Incumbent Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathWhat factors will shape Big Tech regulation? Apple posts blowout third quarter Five takeaways as panel grills tech CEOs MORE (D) leads former Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelPPP poll finds Biden leading in Georgia Jon Ossoff to challenge David Perdue after winning Georgia Democratic primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Bad polling data is piling up for Trump MORE (R) 48-46 percent, according to the survey. The internal poll could set off alarm bells for Republicans hoping to win back the district that Handel held just two years ago. The state’s sixth District is one of 30 that went for Trump in 2016, but were flipped in the 2018 midterm elections.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

We’re 13 days away from the beginning of the Democratic National Convention, 20 days from the beginning of the Republican National Convention, 56 days from the first presidential debate and 91 days out from Election Day.

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me: Rock icon Neil Young filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Trump’s reelection campaign on Tuesday for playing his songs at rallies without proper licensing. The suit alleges that the campaign didn’t have the proper licensing to play “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” at the June 20 rally in Tulsa, Okla.

You can read the full lawsuit on Young’s website.

The suit comes after a cohort of music legends including Mick Jagger, Lionel Richie and Elton John signed onto an open letter calling on politicians to stop playing their music at campaign or political events without their permission.

Trump’s campaign has come under particular scrutiny for playing a number of classic rock songs, including the Rolling Stone’s classic hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”