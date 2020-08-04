Michelle Obama supporters urge Biden to pick former first lady as running mate

Supporters of former First Lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaObamas discuss pandemic, voting, anxiety and community in new podcast The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Brawls on Capitol Hill on Barr and COVID-19 The Obamas' production company fetches 7 Emmy nominations MORE wrote an open letter Tuesday urging presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign emails supporters encouraging mask-wearing: 'We have nothing to lose' Cuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Democrats want Biden to debate Trump despite risks MORE to pick her as his running mate.

The Draft Michelle Obama for VP committee touted the former first lady as the “most admired woman in the world” who could help Biden in his campaign to push President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE out of office and reunify the country if the Democratic ticket is successful in November.

“As a candidate, she has the power not only to assure victory over Donald Trump but to unite a bitterly divided nation and continue her life’s tireless work for the American people. As a leader, her stature and preexisting rapport with heads of state are unparalleled,” they wrote.

Obama’s supporters note that Biden has previously said he would choose Obama if she was interested, but are urging him to extend a formal invitation to the former first lady.

“Recent polls affirm this, but we cannot afford to take any chances. Mr. Biden must put forward the strongest ticket possible for a crushing landslide that not only unseats Mr. Trump but throws the un-American spirit of Trumpism on the ash heap of history. One that also strengthens the opportunity to win down the ticket and take back the U.S. Senate. This is why we encourage Mr. Biden to formally invite Ms. Obama,” they wrote.

Biden has underscored his comments about Obama in the past by noting that he doesn’t think she has any desire to fill the role or “live near the White House again.”

In the letter, her supporters also acknowledged that Obama may be reluctant to serve, as well.

“We realize such an invitation is a sensitive matter for Ms. Obama, one to which she has given great thought and declined in the past. Of course, we honor whatever she decides now, but we would be remiss if we did not put forth the considerations that we feel underscore her singularity as a leader for this challenging time,” they wrote.

The committee to draft Obama for the vice presidential spot formed earlier this year. The latest push comes as Biden has said he will soon be selecting his running mate.

Biden has pledged to pick a woman on the ticket, and a number of Democrats are on the short list, including two of his former presidential primary opponents Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Biden should pick the best person for the job — not the best woman Trump adviser Jason Miller: Biden running mate pick 'his political living will' MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenCuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Democrats want Biden to debate Trump despite risks Overnight Defense: Embattled Pentagon policy nominee withdraws, gets appointment to deputy policy job | Marines, sailor killed in California training accident identified | Governors call for extension of funding for Guard's coronavirus response MORE (D-Mass.). Both senators have indicated they would accept the spot if chosen.

An Obama spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.