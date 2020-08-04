Biden offers well wishes to Lebanon after deadly explosion

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign emails supporters encouraging mask-wearing: 'We have nothing to lose' Cuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Democrats want Biden to debate Trump despite risks MORE urged the Trump administration and countries around the world to send assistance to Lebanon after a deadly explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Lebanon, and the victims of the horrific explosion in Beirut. I urge both the Trump Administration and international community to immediately mobilize assistance to the thousands injured in the blast,” Biden tweeted.

The tweet comes after an explosion in Lebanon’s capital reportedly killed dozens of people as of Tuesday evening. The source of the explosion, which occurred in the city’s port area, was not immediately clear. The area is believed to have warehouses storing explosives, Reuters reported, citing two security sources and Lebanon’s state news agency NNA.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoHillicon Valley: Trump backs potential Microsoft, TikTok deal, sets September deadline | House Republicans request classified TikTok briefing | Facebook labels manipulated Pelosi video Top House Republicans request classified TikTok briefing Democrats subpoena top aides to Pompeo MORE said the U.S. is prepared to send help to Lebanon, which will have to not only treat the thousands of people who were injured but also repair the widespread damage to Beirut.

“I’d like to extend my deepest condolences to all those affected by the massive explosion at the port of Beirut today,” Pompeo said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring and stand ready to assist the people of Lebanon as they recover from this tragedy.”

“Our team in Beirut has reported to me the extensive damage to a city and a people that I hold dear, an additional challenge in a time of already deep crisis. We understand that the Government of Lebanon continues to investigate its cause and look forward to the outcome of those efforts,” he added.

Several European nations also offered to send assistance.

"My thoughts are with the people of #Lebanon and with the families of the victims of the tragic #BeirutBlast. The EU stands ready to provide assistance and support," European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.