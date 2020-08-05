Most voters in new poll oppose election delay

Most voters oppose a delayed Election Day as suggested by President Trump Donald John TrumpMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Trump camp considering White House South Lawn for convention speech: reports Longtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary MORE last week, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Of those surveyed in a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 66 percent of registered voters were against postponing the election due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and the legitimacy of mail-in voting.

Eight in 10 Democrats and five in 10 Republicans expressed their disapproval of moving the presidential election back. A total of 23 percent of poll participants, which Reuters noted were mostly Republican, approved of a possible election delay, while 11 percent said they were unsure.

The polls followed a tweet by the president last week in which he proposed the idea of delaying the November presidential elections by calling into doubt the accuracy of mail-in voting and potential for fraud. There is no evidence to support that fraud increases with absentee or mail-in voting.

Lawmakers from both sides were quick to dismiss the suggested delay after the Thursday tweet.

When asked why the president would want to push back the elections, a majority of those polled, 54 percent, said they thought Trump was trying to help his reelection efforts. Forty-two percent said they think that a delay makes Trump think “he will have a better chance of winning.”

A total of 21 percent said the proposed postponement traced to the president’s concerns over voter fraud. Twelve percent said Trump “wants to distract the country from the pandemic and the economy,” and 10 percent said he “wants to protect Americans from the spread of coronavirus at polling locations.”

Overall, Democrats mostly believed Trump was attempting to protect himself by pushing back the elections, while Republicans mostly agreed the president was attempting to keep U.S. elections safe.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 882 registered voters between July 31-Aug. 4 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday found that registered voters supported presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Hillicon Valley: NSA warns of new security threats | Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty | Experts warn of mail-in voting misinformation Biden offers well wishes to Lebanon after deadly explosion MORE by 10 percentage points more than Trump.

A plurality said Biden would be better at handling the pandemic at 44 percent, as 57 percent disapproved of Trump’s pandemic management. A total of 38 percent backed Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

This separate poll was conducted between Aug. 3-4, surveying 964 registered voters and having a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The president has waged war on mail-in voting after several state elections have been slowed down by the process. Interest in mail-in voting skyrocketed during the pandemic as people avoid going to public places like polling stations.