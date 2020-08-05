Biden gets in testy exchange with reporter who asked if he's taken a cognitive exam

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Hillicon Valley: NSA warns of new security threats | Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty | Experts warn of mail-in voting misinformation Biden offers well wishes to Lebanon after deadly explosion MORE got in a testy exchange with a reporter on Wednesday who asked him if he’s taken a cognitive test.

CBS News national correspondent Erroll Barnett, who was interviewing Biden as part of a convention of Black and Hispanic journalists, asked the former vice president if he’d ever been tested for cognitive decline.

“No, I haven't taken a test,” Biden responded. “Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man.”

Biden continued, saying that would be like making the reporter take a drug test for cocaine before coming into work.

“What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?,” Biden said.

The reporter followed up by stating that President Trump Donald John TrumpMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Trump camp considering White House South Lawn for convention speech: reports Longtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary MORE has bragged about his own cognitive abilities and questioned Biden’s mental fitness.

“Well, if he can't figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don't know what the hell he's talking about,” Biden said.

“Did you watch that - look, come on, man. I know you're trying to goad me, but I mean ... I'm so forward-looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president or stand with the president and the debates.”

Biden, 77, would be the oldest president ever sworn in for a first term in office if he is elected in November. Trump, who was 70 years old when he was sworn in, is currently the oldest first-term president ever.

Trump and his campaign have questioned Biden’s cognitive abilities, pointing to instances in which he has stumbled over his words or made verbal gaffes.

Biden said he's been "constantly" tested when asked the same question at a press conference in June.

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden responded. “Look, all you gotta do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”