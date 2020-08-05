Biden won't travel to Milwaukee to accept nomination

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Hillicon Valley: NSA warns of new security threats | Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty | Experts warn of mail-in voting misinformation Biden offers well wishes to Lebanon after deadly explosion MORE will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the party's nomination at the Democratic National Convention due to concerns about the surging coronavirus.

Biden will instead accept the nomination from his home state of Delaware.

The development marks the latest impact the pandemic has had on the party nominating process in the U.S. ahead of November's general election.

"From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first," DNC chair Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said in a statement.

"We followed the science, listened to the doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That's the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves."

Last month, DNC Secretary Jason Rae contacted delegates and described the process for the convention, noting that the planning committee "concluded that state delegations should not plan to travel to Milwaukee and official convention business will be conducted remotely."

The Republican National Convention has also been rocked by the coronavirus. President Trump announced last month that the a component of the event would no longer be hosted in Jacksonville, Fla., citing rising coronavirus cases in the state.

"I told my team it's time to cancel the Jacksonville component of the GOP convention," Trump told reporters at a news conference at the White House. "I'll still do a convention speech in a different form, but we won't do a big crowded convention per se. It's just not the right time for that."

Max Greenwood contributed to this report