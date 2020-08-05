Progressives soaring after big primary night

Progressives crowed Wednesday after a number of their candidates scored pivotal wins in Tuesday’s primaries, pushing back against the notion that the party’s left flank faces barriers to electability.

Cori Bush, a candidate backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLongtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary Hillicon Valley: NSA warns of new security threats | Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty | Experts warn of mail-in voting misinformation Schiff, Khanna call for free masks for all Americans in coronavirus aid package MORE (I-Vt.) and Justice Democrats, scored the biggest victory of the night, ousting longtime Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay William (Lacy) Lacy ClayLongtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Even the Post Office is political now | Primary action tonight | Super PACS at war Intercept's Ryan Grim on primaries in Missouri, Michigan and Washington state MORE (D-Mo.).

Progressive Michigan state Rep. Jon Hoadley (D) won the Democratic primary in the state’s 6th Congressional District, setting him up to go head-to-head with Rep. Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonMichigan Rep. Fred Upton wins GOP primary The Hill's Coronavirus Report: GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani says DC policymakers need to do more to support ventures and 'solo-preneurs'; Federal unemployment benefits expire as coronavirus deal-making deadlocks The Hill's Coronavirus Report: iBIO Chairman and CEO Thomas Isett says developing a safe vaccine is paramount; US surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths with roughy one death per minute MORE (R-Mich.). Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibLongtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Even the Post Office is political now | Primary action tonight | Super PACS at war Five primary races to watch on Tuesday MORE (D-Mich.) also coasted to a primary win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The progressive gains also extended down-ballot, with St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and prosecutor Kim Gardner winning their primaries.

“The progressive wing of the party is ascendant,” said Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution.

Progressives argue that the wins underscore an embrace by voters of their candidates and issues. In Missouri, a state where President Trump Donald John TrumpMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Trump camp considering White House South Lawn for convention speech: reports Longtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary MORE will be a big favorite this fall, a majority of voters voted to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. It is the sixth state in three years to pass such a ballot measure.

“If mainstream Democrats think that running on a progressive agenda in a red state is problematic, I think the popularity of the Medicaid expansion, that single issue, is significant,” Geevarghese said.

Strategists say the wins show voters’ desire for new faces. Clay had served in Congress for two decades, but went down to defeat weeks after longtime Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelThe Global Fragility Act provides the tools to address long-term impacts of COVID Five primary races to watch on Tuesday USAID appointee alleges 'rampant anti-Christian sentiment' at agency MORE (D-N.Y.). Engel fell to another progressive, Jamaal Bowman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People want to see fresh blood,” said Jon Reinish, a Democratic strategist and former aide to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandBiden should pick the best person for the job — not the best woman Overnight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was 'unprovoked escalation' | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors Democrats urge controversial Pentagon policy nominee to withdraw MORE (D-N.Y.). “People want to see fresh leadership. If a certain member has been in power for 30-plus years, no matter how much great work they’ve done, respect they’ve engendered over those decades, that’s still a lot of decades.”

The wins build on other victories in 2018, when several progressives won election to the House including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezLongtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary Trump campaign rolls out TV spots in early voting states after advertising pause Trump adviser Jason Miller: Biden running mate pick 'his political living will' MORE (D-N.Y.), who unseated a longtime incumbent in Rep. Joseph Crowey (D).

“You've shown that the power of grassroots, mass-movement politics is stronger than gatekeepers & big money — it’s about advancing the tide of justice whose time has come,” Ocasio-Cortez, who did not endorse Bush in the primary, said in a tweet congratulating Bush on her victory.

Progressives hope the victories will give them leverage against establishment leaders like presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Hillicon Valley: NSA warns of new security threats | Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty | Experts warn of mail-in voting misinformation Biden offers well wishes to Lebanon after deadly explosion MORE who argue for more incremental steps on policy such as health care.

“Even though Bernie did not prevail at the top of the ticket, it is a clear message to Joe Biden and the other members of the political establishment,” Geevarghese said. “The base doesn’t want incrementalism.”