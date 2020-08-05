Analysis finds record high number of woman versus woman congressional races

A record number of congressional races will be between two women candidates in November, according to data compiled by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

The data lists 38 all-women congressional races, building on the record of 33 all-women races set in the 2018 midterms.

Three of the 38 races are between senatorial candidates, including tight races in Maine and Iowa. Democrat Theresa Greenfield is facing Republican Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstIowa Senate candidate raises 2K after dog goes viral Obama announces first wave of 2020 endorsements On The Trail: The first signs of a post-Trump GOP MORE in Iowa, and Sara Gideon is facing Republican Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsUnemployment debate sparks GOP divisions Obama announces first wave of 2020 endorsements Senate GOP divided over whether they'd fill Supreme Court vacancy MORE in Maine. Both races are rated a “toss up” by the Cook Political Report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third senatorial race between two women candidates is in West Virginia, where Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin faces a tough challenge against incumbent Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoFormer VA staffer charged with giving seven patients fatal insulin doses Senate GOP hedges on attending Trump's convention amid coronavirus uptick Republicans fear backlash over Trump's threatened veto on Confederate names MORE (R-W.V.).

The other congressional races between women candidates are in California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

“When we began tracking women candidates, having even one woman in a congressional or gubernatorial race was rare,” Center for American Women and Politics Director Debbie Walsh told NBC News. “General election contests with two women competing for a seat show just how much progress has been made."

But she noted that there is still a ways to go in terms of representation in Congress.

"I look forward to the day when a woman vs. woman race is as commonplace as when two men run against each other," she added.

Women are still vastly outnumbered by men in Congress. In 2020, 101 women hold seats in the House, making up 23.2 percent of the 435 members. In the Senate, 26 women are serving, making up 26 percent of the 100 seats.

In both chambers, Democratic women outnumber Republicans. There are 88 Democratic women and 13 Republican women in the House, and 17 Democratic women and 9 Republican women in the Senate.