Biden says he supports additional funding for the police

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday that he wants to "get police more money" to handle the "God awful problems" they face in the line of duty.

Biden addressed calls to defund the police while speaking at a virtual fundraiser hosted by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Keisha Lance BottomsAtlanta mayor rips Trump over John Lewis comments: 'He doesn't care anything about the history of this country' Atlanta mayor: 'As a mother of four children I do not trust this president with their lives' Two judges recuse themselves from Kemp-Bottoms case on mask order MORE (D).

"I don't want to defund police,” Biden said. “I want to get police more money in order to deal with the things they badly need, from making sure they have access to community policing, that they have also in the department's social workers, psychologists, people who in fact can handle those god awful problems that a cop has to have four degrees to handle."

There have been some broad calls on the left to “defund the police” following the police killing of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests and national discussion on race.

Most Democrats do not support defunding the police, but rather have advocated for reassessing police spending and steering law enforcement funds toward rebuilding minority communities.

Biden on Wednesday said that in his first 100 days in office he’d create a national police oversight commission with civil rights leaders, police officers, police chiefs and other criminal justice experts to consider police reforms, including hiring, training and de-escalation practices.

"Reform means, at least the beginning, banning chokeholds, stopping transferring military weapons of war to the police departments, creating a model use of force standard and holding all police to the high standard,” Biden said.