Young minority voters show overwhelming support for Biden: poll

Minority voters between the ages of 18 and 34 are showing overwhelming support for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP chairmen hit back at accusation they are spreading disinformation with Biden probe Trump outraises Biden in July, surpasses billion for the cycle Duckworth: Republican coronavirus package would 'gut' Americans With Disabilities Act MORE, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, in a national poll released this week by Buzzfeed News and Telemundo.

The poll found 60 percent of young Latino voters, 75 percent of young non-Hispanic Black voters, and 72 percent of young non-Hispanic Asian voters said that they would vote for Biden.

Respectively, 19 percent, 12 percent, and 16 percent of respondents in those groups said they would vote to reelect President Trump Donald John TrumpLincoln Project ad dubs Jared Kushner the 'Secretary of Failure' Pence: Chief Justice Roberts 'has been a disappointment to conservatives' Twitter bans Trump campaign until it deletes tweet with COVID-19 misinformation MORE. Among young non-Hispanic white voters, 40 percent said they’d vote for Trump and 48 percent said they would vote for Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gap between the two candidates when it comes to who young Latino voters believe will win the election is much narrower, with just a 1 percent difference between Biden and Trump.

The survey also found that 64 percent of young Latino voters said they would definitely vote in the upcoming election. Half of the young Latinos polled are registered Democrats, 13 percent are Republicans and 30 percent are independent or "not sure."

Latinos make up a significant portion of the population in several key swing states, such as Florida and Arizona. During the Democratic primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersProgressives soaring after big primary night 'Absolutely incredible': Ocasio-Cortez congratulates Cori Bush on upset victory over Lacy Clay Sanders supporters launch six-figure ad campaign explaining why they're voting for Biden MORE (I-Vt.) performed well among young Latinos, outperforming Biden in Arizona and Nevada.

The poll found that about 1 in 10 Latino and Black voters believe their decision will be key in November.

The poll also asked young Latino voters to name a politician who had “shown up” for the Latino community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-three percent of respondents said “nobody.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezProgressives soaring after big primary night 'Absolutely incredible': Ocasio-Cortez congratulates Cori Bush on upset victory over Lacy Clay Biden needs to bring religious Americans into the Democratic fold MORE (D-N.Y.), Sanders and Biden were chosen by 6 percent each.

Trump was named by 3 percent of respondents, following Barack and Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama says she is managing 'low-grade depression' Michelle Obama supporters urge Biden to pick former first lady as running mate Michelle Obama wishes Barack a happy birthday: 'My favorite guy' MORE, who were named by 2 percent.

"In my opinion, there are no political figures that are really making a significant effort to support Hispanics," one respondent said.

Young voters in general also reported being both enthusiastic and nervous about the election, with 57 percent of young voters polled saying that they were feeling “fired up” about the race while 52 percent said they were feeling nervous.

The survey was conducted from June 5 to June 22 and collected responses from 1,323 people (638 Hispanic, 685 non-Hispanic). The survey reported a margin of error of 2.694 percentage points for the general sample and 3.88 percentage points for the sample of Hispanic voters.