Marquita Bradshaw beats establishment-backed Mackler in Tennessee Democratic Senate primary

Activist Marquita Bradshaw scored a surprise victory in the Democratic Senate primary in Tennessee on Thursday, dispensing with Senate Democratic leaders’ preferred candidate James Mackler in a five-way nominating contest.

With 58 percent of precincts reporting, Bradshaw was declared the winner with 35.5 percent of the vote.

Heading into the primary, Bradshaw faced what appeared to be insurmountable odds. Mackler, an Army veteran and attorney, held the endorsement of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and a massive cash advantage over all of his opponents.

Bradshaw, by comparison, raised only $8,420 in the first quarter of the year and doesn’t appear to have even filed a second-quarter fundraising report with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

But as primary results came in on Thursday, her advantage in the race became clear. Bradshaw, who is Black, dominated in Western Tennessee, including in Shelby County where Memphis is located.

Still, Bradshaw is expected to face an uphill battle in the general election.

President Trump Donald John TrumpLincoln Project ad dubs Jared Kushner the 'Secretary of Failure' Pence: Chief Justice Roberts 'has been a disappointment to conservatives' Twitter bans Trump campaign until it deletes tweet with COVID-19 misinformation MORE carried Tennessee in 2016 by 26 points and is favored to win there once again this year. The last Democrat to win a Senate race in Tennessee was former Vice President Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreProfessor with history of correctly predicting elections forecasts that Biden will defeat Trump Would Kamala Harris be disloyal if she were VP? Congressman John Lewis: A champion for civil rights and environmental justice MORE in 1990. Republicans have held both seats since 1994.

Bradshaw will face GOP candidate Bill Hagerty in the general election, come November. Hagerty has received backing from the president, serving as ambassador to Japan from 2017 until last year.

The Cook Political Report currently rates the race to replace Alexander as “Solid” Republican.