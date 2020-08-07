The Hill's Campaign Report: US officials say Russia, China are looking to sow discord in election

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley.

LEADING THE DAY: Russia Redux

Some breaking news from The Hill’s Olivia Beavers…

The top U.S. counterintelligence official on Friday said Russia, China and Iran are seeking to sow discord in the U.S. elections in an effort to “undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process."

Here’s how William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, views the threats:

Sens. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioPessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire McConnell: Wearing a mask is 'single most significant thing' to fight pandemic McConnell goes hands-off on coronavirus relief bill MORE (R-Fla.) and Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerGOP chairmen hit back at accusation they are spreading disinformation with Biden probe Hillicon Valley: Facebook removes Trump post | TikTok gets competitor | Lawmakers raise grid safety concerns Senate Intel panel approves final Russia report, moves toward public release MORE (D-Va.), the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, released a joint statement saying they, "encourage political leaders on all sides to refrain from weaponizing intelligence matters for political gain."

If this all sounds too familiar, you will recall that the intelligence community concluded that Russia sought to interfere in the last presidential election through cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns aimed at damaging Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts economic agenda in battleground Ohio The Memo: Campaigns gird for rush of early voting Trump's pitch to Maine lobstermen falls flat MORE.

That led to Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN's Toobin warns McCabe is in 'perilous condition' with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s special counsel investigation, one of the most polarizing and divisive episodes in modern political history.

VEEPSTAKES UPDATE:

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has officially blown past his own self-imposed deadline to announce a running mate.

The former vice president said the pick was coming this week, but it's close to 5 p.m. Friday and the veepstakes still appears to be in a flux.

That’s not necessarily anything for Democrats to be alarmed about. Running mate announcements have come much later in the cycle and the hold-up appears to be driven by the nominee’s desire to be deliberate and to get it right.

Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told us this week on a phone call about the campaign’s paid media strategy that “the process is underway and Joe Biden will have an announcement on his running mate when he’s ready to make one.”

We can tell you from reporting done by our own Amie Parnes that there is a top tier of contenders:

Several others are still very much in contention, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden VP race is highly fluid days before expected pick Senate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Senate Democrats push to include free phone calls for incarcerated people in next relief package MORE (D-Mass.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerMichigan GOP official refuses calls to resign while continuing to publicly use n-word The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association - Negotiators 'far apart' as talks yield little ahead of deadline Biden VP race is highly fluid days before expected pick MORE (D).

We know it’s definitely going to be a woman. It will likely be a woman of color. Maybe we’ll find out next week?

A CLOUDY ECONOMIC FORECAST FOR THE HOME STRETCH:

On the jobs front, the economy added 1.8 million jobs in July, sending the unemployment rate falling to 10.2 percent. But last month’s gains were slowed due to the recent surges in coronavirus cases. This does not bode well for Trump, who has been pushing for the economy to reopen amid the pandemic. The recent surges in positive cases are happening in states that opened early like Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisDeSantis: It's safe to hug with PPE on Police say man spat on child in restaurant and said 'you now have coronavirus' On The Money: White House warns there's likely no deal with no agreement by Friday | More generous unemployment benefits lead to better jobs: study | 167K workers added to private payrolls in July MORE (R) has taken numerous cues from the White House on reopening.

YEEZY:

What exactly is Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West may have missed deadline to get on Wisconsin ballot by minutes: report Kanye West will appear on Colorado ballots in November Trump asked about Kanye presidential bid: 'I like him. I like his wife' MORE up to?

That’s what Democrats want to know, as they grow uneasy about the rapper’s quixotic presidential bid.

In some cases, West’s effort has been aided by political operatives with apparent ties to GOP politics, leading some to conclude that he’s trying to draw Black voters away from Biden to help Trump get reelected.

House Majority Whip James Clybrun (D-S.C.) has noticed. He told Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC:

"I don't think there's any question about that. We saw what was going on in Wisconsin where he was getting help getting on the ballot. But African Americans, most especially, know what this campaign is all about."

DEBATES ABOUT DEBATES:

Safety concerns over the upcoming presidential debates are emerging as planning takes place for the first forum at Case Western University in Cleveland. Health experts are recommending a number of precautions, including mandating masks, shorter debate times, and even virtual components to the forums. But the Trump campaign is chomping at the bit to get to the president to the debate stage, raising questions as to what format and style the campaigns will agree to with precautions put in place. The Hill’s Julia Manchester has more.

MAKING NICE:

Remember all that tension and strife between progressives and mainstream Democrats during the primary?

Max Greenwood reports on a super PAC run by former aides to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOn The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Senators introduce bill to block Trump armed drone sale measure Sanders offers bill to tax billionaires' wealth gains during pandemic MORE (I-Vt.) is preparing to launch its first TV spot aimed at boosting Biden among progressives who remain reluctant to support him.

IS NUNES IN TROUBLE?

In California, Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesHouse Republicans introduce legislation to give states 0 million for elections Nunes declines to answer if he received information from Ukraine lawmaker meant to damage Biden White House, Congress talk next coronavirus relief bill as COVID-19 continues to surge MORE’s opponent, Phil Arballo, is setting his hopes on shifting demographics in the state’s 22nd congressional district, a factor that has played a role in the ousting of a number of other Republican lawmakers, The Hill’s Rafael Bernal reports.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

We’re 11 days away from the beginning of the Democratic National Convention, 18 days from the beginning of the Republican National Convention, 54 days from the first presidential debate and 89 days out from Election Day.





