Billionaire John Paulson holding Trump fundraiser in Hamptons this weekend

Wall Street billionaire John Paulson is hosting a top-dollar fundraiser for President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden says his faith is 'bedrock foundation of my life' after Trump claim Coronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame Ohio governor tests negative in second coronavirus test MORE on Saturday, according to an invitation obtained by CNBC.

Tickets for the dinner event at Paulson’s home in Southampton, New York, are reportedly priced up to $500,000 per couple.

Under current New York guidelines, events of less than 50 people are permissible. Republican officials told CNBC that attendees must test negative for coronavirus the day of the event.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Paulson, who made his billions betting against the U.S. housing market before the Great Recession of 2008, has hosted fundraisers for the president before. He is also an economic adviser to the president, Fox Business reported.

Paulson has donated over $330,000 to the Republican National Committee in the 2020 election cycle, Federal Election Commission records show. Paulson has a net worth of over $4.2 billion, according to Forbes.

The administration said Thursday that Trump is expected to head to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and then attend a fundraiser in the Hamptons over the weekend.