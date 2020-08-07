Las Vegas fines hotel for hosting Trump campaign event despite coronavirus order

The city of Las Vegas has fined a hotel for hosting a religious campaign event for President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden says his faith is 'bedrock foundation of my life' after Trump claim Coronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame Ohio governor tests negative in second coronavirus test MORE that broke Nevada's restrictions on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A mandate issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak Steve SisolakTrump campaign sues Nevada over expanded mail-in voting Trump notes GOP governor when asked why he backs mail-in voting in Florida Nevada governor signs bill to allow mail-in voting after Trump promises legal challenge MORE (D) prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people in either indoor and outdoor areas.

The group Evangelicals for Trump, however, held an event at the Ahern Hotel on Thursday with more than 500 attendees, the Associated Press reported. The event was reportedly headlined by the president's personal pastor Paula White.

Organizers told the AP that masks were required at the event, and a temperature check were also conducted. Las Vegas spokesperson Jace Radke told the news wire that the organizers and the hotel owner were issued a citation from the city that included a $250 fine.

Per the AP, the Trump campaign has maintained that hotels can hold events at 50 percent capacity and aren't subject to gathering limits that have been placed on places of worship and other venues across the country during the pandemic.