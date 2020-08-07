Whitmer met with Biden days before VP announcement: report

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerMichigan GOP official refuses calls to resign while continuing to publicly use n-word The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association - Negotiators 'far apart' as talks yield little ahead of deadline Biden VP race is highly fluid days before expected pick MORE (D) met with Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says his faith is 'bedrock foundation of my life' after Trump claim Biden clarifies comments comparing African American and Latino communities Kanye West may have missed deadline to get on Wisconsin ballot by minutes: report MORE in Delaware last weekend as the former vice president nears a decision on his running mate.

Whitmer visited Biden Sunday, two high-ranking Michigan Democrats told The Associated Press. Biden has said in the past that he’s considering Whitmer to be his No. 2 on the Democratic ticket.

Biden has said he will announce his running mate in the early weeks of August. The former vice president has already vowed to pick a woman, though nearly a dozen names have been floated as possible picks.

He’s also come under pressure to pick a Black woman in light of national protests over systemic racism and also as a way to honor the role African American voters played in boosting his White House campaign in the primary.

Among the contenders known to be under consideration are Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden VP race is highly fluid days before expected pick Harris, Ocasio-Cortez push climate equity bill with Green New Deal roots Senate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic MORE (D-Calif.), Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthSenate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Senate Democrats push to include free phone calls for incarcerated people in next relief package Duckworth: Republican coronavirus package would 'gut' Americans With Disabilities Act MORE (D-Ill.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden VP race is highly fluid days before expected pick Senate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Senate Democrats push to include free phone calls for incarcerated people in next relief package MORE (D-Mass.), Reps. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassBiden VP race is highly fluid days before expected pick Virginia mayor refuses to resign over controversial Biden, 'Aunt Jemima' post Trump campaign on Biden VP pick: 'He's going to tear the party apart' MORE (D-Calif.) and Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsCuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes The 'pitcher of warm spit' — Veepstakes and the fate of Mike Pence Davis: My recommendation for vice president on Biden ticket MORE (D-Fla.) and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

While Whitmer is not a woman of color, she does represent a crucial swing state. She also established a relationship with Biden when he campaigned with her during her successful gubernatorial bid in 2018.

If Whitmer stepped down to join Biden’s ticket, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist (D) would succeed her and become the country’s only Black governor.