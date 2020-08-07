Democratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports

The speaking lineup for this month's Democratic National Convention is beginning to take form, with several high-profile Democrats securing spots.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHispanic Caucus asks for Department of Labor meeting on COVID in meatpacking plants Harris, Ocasio-Cortez push climate equity bill with Green New Deal roots Young minority voters show overwhelming support for Biden: poll MORE (D-N.Y.), a progressive superstar, is expected to have some sort of speaking slot, a House member told Politico, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden VP race is highly fluid days before expected pick Senate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Senate Democrats push to include free phone calls for incarcerated people in next relief package MORE (D-Mass.) and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts economic agenda in battleground Ohio The Memo: Campaigns gird for rush of early voting Trump's pitch to Maine lobstermen falls flat MORE will also speak, according to Axios.

Warren and Clinton are reportedly slated to speak on Aug. 19, the day before former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says his faith is 'bedrock foundation of my life' after Trump claim Biden clarifies comments comparing African American and Latino communities Kanye West may have missed deadline to get on Wisconsin ballot by minutes: report MORE will formally accept the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Other Democrats expected to have speaking slots are Biden's wife, Jill Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCoronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame On The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Top Democrats say postmaster confirmed changes to mail service amid delays MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden VP race is highly fluid days before expected pick Harris, Ocasio-Cortez push climate equity bill with Green New Deal roots Senate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic MORE (D-Calif.) and Barack and Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama on depression: 'I'm doing just fine' Young minority voters show overwhelming support for Biden: poll Michelle Obama says she is managing 'low-grade depression' MORE.

Both Warren and Harris are known to be on Biden’s shortlist to be his running mate.

Neither the Democratic National Committee nor the convention immediately responded to requests for comment from The Hill.

The convention has largely been relegated to digital events so participants can observe social distancing and other health guidance during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Biden was originally slated to deliver his acceptance speech from Milwaukee, but will now do so virtually from Delaware, his home state.