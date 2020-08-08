Trump campaign adviser: 'Biden is actually a very good debater'

Jason Miller, an adviser to President Trump Donald John TrumpJoe Arpaio loses bid for his old position as sheriff Trump brushes off view that Russia denigrating Biden: 'Nobody's been tougher on Russia than I have' Trump tees up executive orders on economy but won't sign yet MORE’s reelection campaign, said in an interview published Friday evening that Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports Whitmer met with Biden days before VP announcement: report Maxine Waters says Biden 'can't go home without a Black woman being VP' MORE is “actually a very good debater,” appearing to run counter to the GOP’s confidence that the former vice president would hand Trump an embarrassing gaffe that could spark a negative news cycle.

“Joe Biden is actually a very good debater. He doesn’t have as many gaffes as he does in his everyday interviews,” Miller told The Washington Post. “I would make the argument that Joe Biden would even be the favorite in the debates since he’s been doing them for 47 years.”

The Trump campaign and its Republican allies have been eager to alter a news cycle that has focused on the inability to push a coronavirus relief package through Congress and the president’s most recent controversial remarks, and have floated the idea that a televised debate could be just the kind of event they need.

Biden has a long history of making offhand comments that ultimately force him to backtrack, including recently when he implied the Hispanic community was more diverse than the Black community.

The GOP is hopeful that a similar mistake would be made in a debate watched by millions of Americans. Trump’s campaign is so eager to debate Biden that it asked the Commission on Presidential Debates to either add another debate to the three already scheduled or to move the last one up on the calendar to ensure that at least one matchup is aired before early voting begins.

The Commission ultimately rejected the request.

While Miller noted Biden is a strong debater, he also said the former vice president’s campaign may be wary of the risk of a gaffe and could limit his appearances with Trump.

“I would be highly surprised if Joe Biden actually went through with all three debates,” he said. “I think their strategy will be to show up to one, show that he is able to function and then pull the plug on any additional debates.”

The first debate between Trump and Biden will take place on Sept. 29.