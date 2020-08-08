Libertarian candidate scraps rally appearance after being bitten by bat

Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen had to cancel a planned campaign rally appearance set for Saturday after she was bit by a bat.

"I will not be able to attend the campaign rally tomorrow morning. I will be getting a rabies vaccine as a precaution after having been bitten by a bat near the start of this campaign tour," Jorgensen tweeted Friday.

Jorgensen's campaign wrote on Facebook that she would get a rabies vaccine on the advice of her doctor, though she later tweeted that she did not believe the bat was rabid.

The candidate indicated she was still planning on attending events for her campaign on Saturday afternoon in Mississippi.

...the #LetHerSpeak rally in Hattiesburg later in the afternoon.



The #LetHerSpeak convoy to Hattiesburg is on time, and is scheduled to depart at 2 PM. — Jo Jorgensen (@Jorgensen4POTUS) August 8, 2020

Jorgensen, who has registered around 3 percent support in recent state polls, appeared to be taking the incident in stride, tweeting multiple bat-related posts Friday night.

Coming in to the debates like... pic.twitter.com/R6C367VDeH — Jo Jorgensen (@Jorgensen4POTUS) August 8, 2020

