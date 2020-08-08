Pat Fallon wins GOP nomination in race to succeed DNI Ratcliffe

Texas State Sen. Pat Fallon won the Republican nomination for the state's 4th congressional district after the seat was vacated by now-Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeHillicon Valley: Google extending remote work policy through July 2021 | Intel community returns final Russia report to Senate committee after declassification | Study finds election officials vulnerable to cyberattacks Intel community returns final Russia report volume to Senate after declassification review Hillicon Valley: Feds warn hackers targeting critical infrastructure | Twitter exploring subscription service | Bill would give DHS cyber agency subpoena power MORE.

Local GOP leaders voted to nominate Fallon over former Ratcliffe staffer Jason Ross, 82 to 34. Fallon’s name will replace Ratcliffe’s on the November ballot in the ruby red district — Ratcliffe won 75 percent of the vote in 2018.

“I have no doubt he will represent his fellow Texans well on Capitol Hill,” Texas GOP Chairman Allen West said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state senator was endorsed by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association - Negotiators 'far apart' as talks yield little ahead of deadline Wary GOP eyes Meadows shift from brick-thrower to dealmaker Trump-backed Hagerty wins Tennessee GOP Senate primary MORE (R-Texas), who helped him appeal to the party chairs, according to the Dallas morning News.

“Ted Cruz endorsed me, and he came up here today because he can’t do it alone,” Fallon said during his introductory speech to the chairs before voting began, the newspaper reported. “He needs reinforcements in D.C., and he wants me by his side.”

Fallon’s nomination took place under unique circumstances.

In May — after Texas’ March primary — Ratcliffe vacated his seat upon confirmation for the intelligence post. Instead of hosting a special election after Ratcliffe left his seat, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) opted to have local GOP leaders appoint a nominee for the general election.

The winner of the November will take office in January to serve a full new term.

Before filling the post of DNI, former congressman Ratcliffe was a staunch ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpJoe Arpaio loses bid for his old position as sheriff Trump brushes off view that Russia denigrating Biden: 'Nobody's been tougher on Russia than I have' Trump tees up executive orders on economy but won't sign yet MORE, often coming to the president's defense during the House impeachment hearings along with other GOP allies.