Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaDemocratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports Michelle Obama and Melinda Gates warn girls' education at risk due to pandemic Michelle Obama on depression: 'I'm doing just fine' MORE, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo: Trump team pounces on Biden gaffes The Hill's Campaign Report: US officials say Russia, China are looking to sow discord in election Warren urges investment in child care workers amid pandemic MORE (I-Vt.) will reportedly be featured speakers on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

The lineup, which represents a broad ideological cross-section, is part of a broader theme of unity against President Trump Donald John TrumpDeWine tests negative for coronavirus a second time Several GOP lawmakers express concern over Trump executive orders Beirut aftermath poses test for US aid to frustrating ally MORE and in support of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says Trump executive order is 'a reckless war on Social Security' Trump got into testy exchange with top GOP donor Adelson: report Blumenthal calls for declassification of materials detailing Russian threat to US elections MORE, a source who has seen convention plans told CNN. Sanders, a one-time presidential candidate himself, is a standard-bearer within the party’s progressive wing. Kasich is a vocal GOP critic of Trump, a demographic the party hopes to attract in November. And Michelle Obama is widely popular across the party.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden campaign says no VP pick yet after bike trail quip Biden edges closer to VP pick: Here's who's up and who's down Democratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports MORE (D-Mass.) and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBlumenthal calls for declassification of materials detailing Russian threat to US elections Hillary Clinton roasts NYT's Maureen Dowd over column Hillary Clinton touts student suspended over crowded hallway photo: 'John Lewis would be proud' MORE, meanwhile, are expected to speak Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to Axios. Other expected speakers include Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaGraham says he appreciates Trump orders, but 'would much prefer a congressional agreement' 'This already exists': Democrats seize on potential Trump executive order on preexisting conditions Biden's immigration plan has serious problems MORE and Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthBiden campaign says no VP pick yet after bike trail quip Biden edges closer to VP pick: Here's who's up and who's down Whitmer met with Biden days before VP announcement: report MORE (D-Ill.), a contender to be Biden's running mate. Virginia Del. Danica Roem (D) is also a possible speaker, and a source familiar with the convention told Politico that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports Ethics Committee orders Tlaib to refund campaign ,800 for salary payments Hispanic Caucus asks for Department of Labor meeting on COVID in meatpacking plants MORE (D-N.Y.) “will have some role.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The plans come as the coronavirus pandemic has forced an all-virtual convention. Biden was originally set to personally travel to Milwaukee to accept the party's nomination but will now accept it remotely from Delaware. The convention, already delayed a month, will take place Aug. 17-20, with two hours of events per night.

"There won't be the hoopla. There won't be the cheering and yelling,” former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell (D), a friend of Biden’s and a former Democratic National Committee chairman, told Politico. “But people are interested and I think they'll listen. And because we have so many people who've been in the public eye this year and so many in the past, like the Obamas and the Clintons and people like that, we have a terrific lineup."

A Biden adviser told Politico the convention is placing less emphasis on securing big names this year.

“We want to have as few elected officials as possible,” the adviser said. “Every one of these politicians — they give them three minutes but then they take 15. We are trying to avoid that. There will be a lot of video and a lot of regular people.”