Jill Biden says she plans to continue teaching if she becomes first lady

Jill Biden will continue teaching if her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says Trump executive order is 'a reckless war on Social Security' Trump got into testy exchange with top GOP donor Adelson: report Blumenthal calls for declassification of materials detailing Russian threat to US elections MORE, wins the presidency, she told CBS on Sunday.

“If we get to the White House, I'm going to continue to teach," Biden said on “CBS Sunday Morning” in an interview with CBS' Rita Braver. "I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession."

Biden, during her eight years as second lady, continued to teach English at Northern Virginia Community College while also collaborating with then-First Lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaDemocratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports Michelle Obama and Melinda Gates warn girls' education at risk due to pandemic Michelle Obama on depression: 'I'm doing just fine' MORE on initiatives aimed at military families.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview, she also discussed advising her husband as he searches for a running mate. Joe Biden has pledged to name a woman as his vice president.

"We've talked about the different women candidates but it's got to be Joe's decision, who he feels most comfortable with, who shares his values and that's what he's always said that he and Barack had," she said.

Jill Biden also discussed President Trump Donald John TrumpDeWine tests negative for coronavirus a second time Several GOP lawmakers express concern over Trump executive orders Beirut aftermath poses test for US aid to frustrating ally MORE’s attacks on her son Hunter, calling them beyond the pale.

"It's a total distraction. We knew this credo when we decided to run. But as I said to Joe, we have experienced the worst possible thing that could happen to us in life. We lost a child. Together, we can handle anything. And that's what we're trying to do," she said. "I don't think he should be attacking my family, my family is not fair game. Joe is running against him. That's different, not my children."

Jill Biden took a leave of absence from teaching to hit the campaign trail with her husband earlier this year, saying in January "He's always supported my career. And this is a critical time for me to support him because, you know, I want change. I want a new president."