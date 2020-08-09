Democrats knock Trump for saying virus will 'go away'

The Democratic National Committee knocked President Trump Donald John TrumpDeWine tests negative for coronavirus a second time Several GOP lawmakers express concern over Trump executive orders Beirut aftermath poses test for US aid to frustrating ally MORE in a campaign ad released Sunday, for repeatedly saying the virus will “go away” or “disappear” throughout the pandemic.

The DNC War Room released the campaign ad as the U.S. surpassed 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning. The ad compiles a series of clips of the president saying the virus will “go away” or “disappear” every month since February, as the pandemic began to emerge in the U.S.

“Trump refuses to take action to slow the spread of the virus, which continues to kill on average more than a thousand Americans a day and has left millions out of work,” DNC War Room said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reality is that the coronavirus will not go away on its own, and it won’t go away at all until Trump listens to medical experts and comes up with a comprehensive plan to deal with the virus,” the statement continues.

5 million cases, but Trump still thinks the coronavirus will magically “go away.”



We won’t have this virus under control until we have a president who listens to experts and has an actual plan to combat this crisis. pic.twitter.com/ltBUOjYDsP — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 9, 2020

The ad starts with Trump’s statements about the coronavirus at a February rally in New Hampshire.

“The virus – they’re working hard. It looks like by April you know in theory when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away,” the president said. “I hope that’s true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It continues showing videos from each month as a graph documenting the U.S. death toll over time appears on screen.

The last clip shows Trump’s remarks during a press briefing last week after a reporter challenged his previous statements that the virus will “go away.”

“It’s going away,” he said. “No, it’ll go away. Things go away. Absolutely it’s no question in my mind, it’ll go away.”

The ad ends with the text, “160,000 Americans dead. 5 million infected. ZERO PLAN” appearing on screen.

“As we reach this horrible milestone of 5 million cases, we’re holding him accountable for still not having a plan to control the virus, even as more than 160,000 Americans have died and millions have lost their jobs,” Lily Adams, DNC War Room senior spokesperson told NBC News.

The DNC launched its first 2020 election campaign ad last month with a video marking the anniversary of Trump’s announcement to run for president in 2016.