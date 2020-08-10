GOP online donor platform WinRed raises $164M in July

Republican grassroots fundraising group WinRed raked in $164.3 million in the month of July, raising a record-breaking $15.7 million in one day alone, according to figures exclusively obtained by The Hill.

The group received a total of 3.217 million donations, with the average donation given to the group coming in at $51.

The latest fundraising figures mark a major uptick for the group over the past year. WinRed raised $31 million in the third quarter of 2019, the group's first full quarter. The group raised $3.6 million in July of last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

WinRed was established last year as an effort to go head-to-head with the Democratic grassroots fundraising group, ActBlue. The left-leaning group raked in $710 million during the second quarter from 5.7 million individuals donors for federal races as well as causes, like Black Lives Matter.

The development comes as fundraising heats up between Republicans and Democrats ahead of the general election in November.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised a combined $165 million in July, while presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore HuffPost reporter: Biden's VP shortlist doesn't suggest progressive economic policies Jill Biden says she plans to continue teaching if she becomes first lady MORE and the Democratic National Committee brought in a combined $140 million.

The latest fundraising hauls also indicate an uptick in fundraising despite the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.