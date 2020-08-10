Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Charlamagne Tha God, others urge Biden to pick Black female VP

Charlamagne Tha God, Sean “Diddy” Combs and dozens of other Black public figures called on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore HuffPost reporter: Biden's VP shortlist doesn't suggest progressive economic policies Jill Biden says she plans to continue teaching if she becomes first lady MORE to name a Black woman as his running mate in a letter Monday.

The letter alludes to reports that Biden advisers have deemed Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHuffPost reporter: Biden's VP shortlist doesn't suggest progressive economic policies Hillary Clinton labels Trump coronavirus executive actions a 'stunt' Why Joe Biden needs Kamala Harris MORE (D-Calif.) overly ambitious and potentially disloyal to a Biden presidency. It also blasts reports that members of Biden’s inner circle are holding a grudge over Harris mentioning Biden's former opposition to desegregation busing in a debate last year.

“Was Joe Biden ever labeled ‘too ambitious’ because he ran for president three times? Should President Obama not have made him VP because he had to worry about his ‘loyalty’ when he clearly had AMBITIONS to be president himself?” the letter asks. “Why does Senator Kamala Harris have to show remorse for questioning Biden’s previous stance on integrated busing during a Democratic primary debate?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter also criticizes Biden’s support in the 1980s and 1990s for “tough on crime” policies such as mandatory minimum sentencing and harsher sentencing for offenses involving crack cocaine compared to powder.

“Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election. We don’t want to choose between the lesser of two evils and we don’t want to vote for the devil we know versus the devil we don’t, because we are tired of voting for devils — period,” the letter states.

Other signers of the letter include Nick Cannon, Bishop William J. Barber, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump and Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson.

Biden has pledged to name a woman as his running mate in his campaign to replace President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump suggests some states may 'pay nothing' as part of unemployment plan Trump denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore Trump, US face pivotal UN vote on Iran MORE. Several Black women are reportedly in contention, including Harris, Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsHillary Clinton labels Trump coronavirus executive actions a 'stunt' Biden campaign says no VP pick yet after bike trail quip Whitmer met with Biden days before VP announcement: report MORE (D-Fla.), Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassHuffPost reporter: Biden's VP shortlist doesn't suggest progressive economic policies Biden campaign says no VP pick yet after bike trail quip Hillary Clinton roasts NYT's Maureen Dowd over column MORE (D-Calif.) and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

The letter comes days after the presumptive Democratic nominee apologized for saying that “unlike the African American community,” Latin Americans were “an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Biden also faced bipartisan criticism for telling Charlamagne Tha God in an interview in May that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."