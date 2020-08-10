The Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY:

The Gettysburg Address might be about to take on a whole new meaning.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump suggests some states may 'pay nothing' as part of unemployment plan Trump denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore Trump, US face pivotal UN vote on Iran MORE said Monday he plans to deliver his Republican National Convention acceptance speech either at the White House or “the great battlefield” in Gettysburg, Penn., the site of a Civil War battle and President Abraham Lincoln’s famed address.

As The Hill’s Brett Samuels reports — both locations could pose potential legal challenges. The GOP convention is just two weeks away.

EVERYTHING IS UNCERTAIN

Where Trump speaks isn't the only uncertainty in one of the strangest campaign seasons in memory.

The coronavirus has rocked the plans of Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore HuffPost reporter: Biden's VP shortlist doesn't suggest progressive economic policies Jill Biden says she plans to continue teaching if she becomes first lady MORE, whose own convention is to begin next week.

Another big unknown — when will we know the results of the November elections?

Check out these remarks today from Federal Elections Commission (FEC) Commissioner Ellen Weintraub:

“Let me just tell everybody, we’re all going to need to take a deep breath and be patient this year because there’s a substantial chance we are not going to know on election night what the results are. Probably for the presidency, but maybe for many other races that are important to people, and that's OK. If it takes a little bit longer to count all the votes accurately, that's what we need to do in order to ensure that everyone's vote counts.”

BIDEN PICK NEARS

Biden is expected to announce his veep ticket any time now.

Charlamagne Tha God, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nick Cannon and a number of other Black men urged Biden to pick a Black woman as his running mate in an open letter, warning that he will lose the election if he does not. Among the women of color Biden is believed to be considering: Former national security adviser Susan Rice, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHuffPost reporter: Biden's VP shortlist doesn't suggest progressive economic policies Hillary Clinton labels Trump coronavirus executive actions a 'stunt' Why Joe Biden needs Kamala Harris MORE (D-Calif.), and Reps. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsHillary Clinton labels Trump coronavirus executive actions a 'stunt' Biden campaign says no VP pick yet after bike trail quip Whitmer met with Biden days before VP announcement: report MORE (D-Fla.) and Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassHuffPost reporter: Biden's VP shortlist doesn't suggest progressive economic policies Biden campaign says no VP pick yet after bike trail quip Hillary Clinton roasts NYT's Maureen Dowd over column MORE (D-Calif.).

But...friends like these?

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown (D) wrote an editorial advising Harris to "politely decline" being the vice presidential candidate if Biden offers it to her. Brown argued that Harris would have far more influence and a brighter political future if she were attorney general in a Biden administration.

PRIMARY ELECTIONS:

We are on the eve of yet another primary night, this time in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Georgia, Vermont and Connecticut.

Squad member and Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar'This already exists': Democrats seize on potential Trump executive order on preexisting conditions Minneapolis Star Tribune endorses Ilhan Omar's primary challenger Tlaib wins Michigan Democratic primary MORE (D-Minn.) is competing in the most intriguing primary race of the night. Minnesota Democrats are expecting a tight race to the finish between her and Attorney Antone Melton-Meaux in Minnesota’s 5th District.

Down south, Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and John Cowan are facing off in Tuesday’s run off Republican primary in Georgia’s 14th District