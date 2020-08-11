Ocasio-Cortez to speak at Democratic convention

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report Democratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports MORE (D-N.Y.) will speak at the virtual Democratic National Convention, organizers confirmed on Tuesday, after it was initially unclear whether or not she would have a slot.

The first-term New York congresswoman and progressive standard-bearer will speak next Tuesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Trump's personality is as much a problem as his performance Sierra Club endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.), for whom Ocasio-Cortez served as a prominent surrogate, is also set to address the convention on Monday.

After Sanders exited the race, Ocasio-Cortez co-chaired a climate task force developed as part of Sanders’s and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is 'seriously' considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE’s unity commission. The task force’s recommendations formed the basis for much of the Democratic Party’s 2020 environmental platform.

Ocasio-Cortez will be one of several prominent Hispanic officials speaking at the virtual event. Democratic officials told CNN that former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamCuomo to serve as National Association of Governors chair Biden: I'll have a running mate picked next week The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Rep. Angie Craig says we need an equitable distribution plan for an eventual vaccine that reaches all communities; Moderna vaccine enters phase 3 trial in US today MORE (D) and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoSenate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump signs major conservation bill into law | Senate votes to confirm Energy's No. 2 official | Trump Jr. expresses opposition to Pebble Mine project Senate votes to confirm Energy's No. 2 official MORE (D-Nev.) are also set to speak.

"Latinos are an integral part of the fabric of this nation, which is why we are making significant efforts to ensure Latino voices and experiences are highlighted throughout the Democratic National Convention," said Julie Chávez Rodriguez, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, told CNN. "Latino voters are critical to our path to victory, and as we continue to make our case for Vice President Biden, we will keep investing in reaching out to Latino voters and uplifting individual stories to showcase the diversity and experiences of Latinos throughout the country."

The theme of the Aug. 17-20 convention is set to be “Uniting America,” with the Democratic Party highlighting support for Biden, its presumptive nominee, from both moderates and figures on the party’s left flank who supported Sanders. The first-night lineup of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaJill Biden says she plans to continue teaching if she becomes first lady Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report Democratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports MORE is also intended to highlight a broad ideological cross-section backing Biden.

Politico reported late last week that Democrats were split on how prominent a role to give Ocasio-Cortez. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell (D), a close Biden confidant, told the publication he believed the party’s progressive wing was already sufficiently represented by Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Health Care: Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for coronavirus over two weeks last month | Democrats deny outreach to Trump since talks collapsed | California public health chief quits suddenly On The Money: Administration defends Trump executive orders | CBO reports skyrocketing deficit | Government pauses Kodak loan pending review Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE (D-Mass), who is scheduled to speak on Wednesday.

— This report was updated at 8:37 a.m.