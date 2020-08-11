Trump campaign hits Biden on taxes, immigration in new ad

President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges 'we will not cut corners' on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE’s reelection campaign hit presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is 'seriously' considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE in a new ad this week, targeting the former vice president’s tax and immigration plans.

The ad, titled “In His Own Words,” features footage of Biden telling voters at a South Carolina campaign event, “If you elect me your taxes are going to be raised, not cut.”

“That means middle-class families, small businesses and seniors pay higher taxes,” the ad claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Biden has pledged not to increase taxes on those making less than $400,000 annually.

“By the way, how many of you did really well with that $1.9 trillion tax cut?” Biden asked a crowd, referencing the 2017 GOP tax reform law.

After a voter said they did benefit from the tax cut, Biden said, “I’m glad to see you’re doing well already, but guess what? If you elect me, your taxes are gonna be raised, not cut."

The Trump campaign ad released Tuesday calls Biden’s plan “the biggest tax increase in history,” showing a cost of $4 trillion.

The Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center released a paper earlier this year finding that Biden’s tax proposals would raise approximately $4 trillion over 10 years and lead to the largest tax increases for high-income people.

The new ad also shows footage of Biden vowing “citizenship for 11 million undocumented folks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That means 11 million illegal immigrants competing for American jobs, eligible for free health care, Social Security and Medicare. America can’t afford Joe Biden,” the ad continues.

Biden has vowed to work with lawmakers if elected to provide “a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants,” according to his website.

The ad is set to be released in key battleground states of Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin, Axios reported. The ad will run in Wisconsin through the Democratic National Convention, which is set to take place in Milwaukee with a slate of virtual speeches amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.